The basement of Grace United Methodist Church was bustling Thursday morning with roughly two dozen volunteers filling styrofoam dinner with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes and more to give to those in need for the annual Kokomo Rescue Mission free Thanksgiving meal.
The volunteers were forgoing their Thanksgiving morning and afternoon to help, but no one there was complaining. For many volunteering that evening, the charity has become a Thanksgiving tradition, including Ishan Gohil, who has been volunteering for eight years.
“It’s nice to help other people,” Gohil said. “It’s the time of year where you may think of yourself, but it’s also a time of giving. There are those that need a little extra help, whether it’s a meal or someone to reach out and help.”
Debbie Springer, public relations coordinator for the Mission, said that volunteers were once again eager to help out this year, with some who worked prep in the morning choosing to stay for the whole afternoon.
Demand for the Mission's annual free Thanksgiving meal is growing. Van Taylor, executive director for the Mission, said deliveries for the event were at 526, an increase from 456 delivered last year.
With a somewhat steady stream of drive-thru participants, Taylor estimated Thursday morning that the Mission will serve 700 meals this year, more than the 605 the Mission served last year.
Like last year, the Mission decided to not hold its traditional dine-in event and instead hand out meals through via drive-thru, delivery and takeout service due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.The hope, though, is to be able to go back to a dine-in event next year.
“We all experienced — and we still kind of experience — isolation, sort of a disconnect, and now we’re trying to reengage,” Taylor said. “When you’re disconnected and isolated, people don’t care, and so the point of this is to show we care and that our faith tells us that Jesus cares. We really feel like this is reconnecting, that we are a community that loves one another, that cares for one another and forgives one another.”
