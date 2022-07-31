Summer is in full effect and so are the city of Kokomo’s major road projects.
The three major road projects — Markland Avenue, Park Avenue and Center Road — are all ongoing and in various stages of completion. All are expected to be completed by the end of this year. Here’s where they stand:
Markland Avenue
Work on the more than $3 million project is nearing the finish line.
Paving and the installation of new sidewalks and decorative lights are complete for a stretch of Markland Avenue, from South Bell Street to South Cooper Street, Jon Pyke, director of the city’s Engineering Department, said last week. All that’s left on that stretch is finishing lane markings.
Now, crews will begin work repaving from Cooper to Indiana 931 and on constructing dedicated left-turn lanes on Markland from Cooper Street to Indiana 931. The dedicated left-turn lanes will be in addition to the street’s four lanes, making that stretch of Markland Avenue a five-lane road at times.
It’s not uncommon, especially during peak hours, for there to be a buildup of vehicles between Indiana 931 and 17th Street as cars traveling east and west on Markland Avenue and wanting to turn left into the mall, fast food restaurants or other businesses are stuck waiting for traffic to die down so they can turn. The left-turn lanes will now allow those wanting to turn left to do so without blocking those behind them from continuing on Markland.
Crews are also in the process of constructing a frontage road just north of Markland Avenue, starting at 17th Street and continuing in front of Midas, Star Bank and Subway before dead ending at Long John Silver’s.
With the installation of the frontage road, direct access to those businesses from Markland Avenue, except for Subway, will be eliminated. Those traveling westbound on Markland Avenue will be able to enter the frontage road from the entrance of Subway and those traveling eastbound will be able to enter at 17th Street.
CENTER ROAD
The reconstruction of Center Road has just begun, with workers starting the reconstruction process by reducing the road to gravel.
The reconstruction will include repaving, slightly widening the road to increase its shoulders, removing some hills to improve site distance and improve the road’s drainage to help extend the life of the new road from Dixon Road to Indiana 931.
Originally, a trail extension project was supposed to coincide with the road reconstruction project, but the bid for the trail extension came about $1 million over budget. Now, Pyke said, it’s expected to go back for bid in September.
The new trail will run on the north side of Center Road, starting near 931, until the intersection of Park and Center roads, where users will have to cross southbound to continue on. From Park Road to Dixon Road, the trail will run on the south side of Center Road.
The trail will also be connected to the walking path at Jackson Morrow Park, tying the two paths together.
Park Avenue
The road reconstruction project of Park Avenue is finally underway, though work is progressing slowly.
The roughly $1.5 million project will include a total tear-up and reconstruction of Park Avenue and the installation of new sidewalks on both sides from South McCann to South Washington streets. Park Avenue from South McCann to South Phillips will also be resurfaced.
On-street parking spaces will also be added to the southside of Park Avenue near Kokomo Beach and on the northside of Park Avenue across from South Webster and Armstrong streets.
The project has been delayed for nearly two years. Crews recently began work on the project, but were delayed during storm sewer improvements.
“The storm sewer stuff took way longer than expected,” Pyke said. “Everywhere we dug we found something that nobody knew about.”
Another reason for the delay is the fact one company — E&B Paving — is doing the work on all three of the city’s major projects and, thus, the juggling of manpower. Pyke said he’s made the Markland Avenue project the priority, leaving the Park Avenue project at a lower priority.
The road is in much need of repair as it has not been repaved since 2007.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.