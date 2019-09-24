It’s nearly here.
In less than two weeks, Kokomo will see the opening of a Panda Express restaurant, on Ind. 931 near Markland Mall, that has been under heavy construction in recent months and rabidly anticipated by city residents.
A spokesperson announced Tuesday in an email sent to local media that Panda Express will hold its “launch day” on Oct. 4.
“The new Kokomo Panda Express, which will be located at 1227 S. Reed Road, will serve all of the American Chinese restaurant’s delicious menu items including Original Orange Chicken,” reads the email.
The free-standing drive-thru restaurant will be located near the entrance off Ind. 931, or South Reed Road.
Rumors have also swirled that Panda Express could be joined by other new restaurants in the Markland Mall area.
Kokomo Common Council President Bob Hayes told the Tribune in August when discussing local projects: “Now we got a Panda Express coming up, and I hear there’s talk of other restaurants coming in there.”
