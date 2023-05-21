The city of Kokomo is one of 10 cities in three nearby states that will send a delegation to the 2023 Vacant Property Leadership Institute (VPLI).
VPLI is a training program that equips leaders with the skills to address vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties for the benefit of their communities. The delegation will receive in-person training Nov. 7-10 in Austin, Texas from top experts on urban policy and equitable community revitalization.
Immediately following VPLI, Community Progress will invite participating cities to apply for a Technical Assistance Award to make the lessons from VPLI actionable. A total of 1,000 hours of customized, expert guidance from a technical assistance team will be divided among the awarded communities to help each community shape and sustain policy, practice and process changes to address vacancy and abandonment.
“I am excited for the Kokomo delegation to learn best practices for addressing vacant, abandoned and deteriorated properties in our community,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said in a prepared statement. “The VPLI’s program will provide us the tools needed to make our community safer and more attractive.”
Delegations from each of the following municipalities will participate:
- Indiana: Gary, Kokomo, Muncie
- Missouri: Columbia, Springfield, St. Louis City, St. Louis County
- Ohio: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton
Cities were selected through a competitive application process. They all face similar challenges, such as high rates of vacancy, faulty mortgage foreclosure processes, tax delinquency, ineffective property maintenance systems and other issues.
