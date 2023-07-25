A local couple who sued the city of Kokomo and a city police officer after they were injured when a vehicle driven by the officer crashed into them during a vehicle pursuit have reached a settlement with the city.
The city of Kokomo settled with Trevor Richmond and Maime Rasmus for $150,000 in total — paid out as $75,000 to Rasmus, $7,181.08 to Elevance Health (formerly Anthem) and $67,818.92 to Richmond — according to settlement documents obtained by the Tribune through a public records request.
The two sued the city and Kokomo Police Department Officer Travis Cooper in September, alleging Cooper was “careless and negligent” when he crashed his KPD vehicle into the couple’s Toyota Tacoma during a vehicle pursuit in the early morning hours of June 16, 2021, and seeking monetary damages.
According to a KPD press release at the time, police initiated a traffic stop on a white Dodge Charger with no license plate at the intersection of Wheeler and Locke streets shortly after 12 a.m. June 16.
The vehicle then fled the scene, which led to a pursuit.
During the pursuit, the KPD vehicle involved in the chase, a Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Cooper and heading southbound on South Purdum Street, then collided with the Tacoma that was traveling westbound on Markland Avenue near the intersection of Purdum Street.
All three were injured in the crash, and the driver of the Charger got away.
According to the complaint, both Richmond and Rasmus suffered “physical pain and mental anguish, physical impairment, change in lifestyle, inability to work, loss of time, and loss of enjoyment of life” because of the accident.
The couple alleged that Cooper failed to “slow his vehicle as necessary for the safety of all persons before entering the intersection and proceeding past a red stop signal.”
Cooper was dropped from the lawsuit in March. The next month, a mediator notified Howard County Superior Court 1 that a settlement between Richmond and Rasmus and the city had been reached.
A request for comment sent to the couple’s lawyer, Whitney Beck, of The Beck Law Firm, went unanswered.
Per the settlement, all the claims made against the city, KPD and officer Travis Cooper are now dismissed. In opting to settle, the city, or any of the defendants, is not admitting any guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.