Sonja Glover had the hometown crowd behind her Saturday night as they cheered her to a first runner-up finish in the 2023 Distinguished Young Women of Indiana competition.
Each time the Kokomo High School student took the stage at Havens Auditorium at Indiana University Kokomo, she was met with a loud chorus of cheers and hollers.
Glover represented Howard County in the scholarship program for senior girls. She was among 20 girls from across Indiana who competed.
Saturday evening began with the announcement of the top 10. Both Glover and Kayla Bell, Miami County’s Distinguished Young Woman, made the cut.
Madison Parker, from Tri-West High School, was named the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Indiana. She will compete in the national competition this summer in Mobile, Alabama.
The competition evaluates girls in the categories of scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self expression.
Glover said she had no idea how the results were going to shake out as she waited backstage Saturday night.
“All that was on my mind was I was proud of how I did,” she said.
Then she heard her name called as first runner-up.
“I was kind of mind fuzzy; I didn’t know what to think,” Glover said. “It feels like a big accomplishment.”
The competition starts locally with county programs. Those who win their county competition advance to the state program, a weeklong event culminating in a two-night show at Havens Auditorium.
Girls completed the talent, fitness and self-expression categories on stage Saturday.
Glover performed a pointe dance, a ballet technique using specialty-made shoes that allows the dancer to stand on their toes. She’s danced for most of her life.
The KHS senior also shined during the fitness portion of the contest, which is a group routine set to music. This year’s musical selection was songs by Michael Jackson.
The theme of this year’s program was “Tribute to Indiana.” Intermissions featured mentions of notable facts about and people from the Hoosier state.
Glover received the fitness award, which comes with a $650 scholarship. First runner-up honor is worth a $4,250 scholarship.
This is on top of the scholarship amounts she received from being named Distinguished Young Woman of Howard County.
Maconaquah High School’s Kayla Bell was also one of the last girls standing, placing third runner-up. She received preliminary awards for self-expression and interview. In total, Bell took home $2,150 in scholarship money.
She performed a cheer and dance routine for her talent. During the self-expression portion of the competition, Bell talked about staying true to her faith.
The self-expression category has girls draw a question at random on stage, giving a brief answer. Bell’s question was “what is a moral or social issue that she is willing to stand up for?”
“I truly believe I am where I am today because I follow the Lord,” she said.
Bell wasn’t sure about Distinguished Young Women when she entered her county competition. The feelings of apprehension and uncertainty returned during the week of the state competition.
She had never performed in an auditorium before.
“It’s not in my wheelhouse,” she said. “I was a little bit tense at first.”
Participants in the state program spend a lot of time together in the days leading up to the program. Past girls have repeatedly said the group becomes close, like family, quickly.
“You come out of your shell each and every day,” Bell said. “It’s crazy.”
Glover echoed Bell’s feelings. She said she made 19 new best friends last week.
“I know I can go to them for anything for the rest of my life,” she said. “It feels really nice to have a good support group.”
Despite the good vibes, Bell didn’t have a top 10 finish on her mind, let alone a runner-up spot.
“I heard my dad’s whistle and my fans cheering me on,” Bell said when her name was called as third runner-up. “It’s like everything goes through your head and nothing goes through your head. You just don’t know how to feel.”
Those feelings lingered Sunday.
“I’m literally still in shock,” she said. “I woke up this morning and was like, ‘What the heck?’”
Bell will give a speech at high school graduation. She is second in her class and is the 2023 Lilly Endowment Community Scholar for Miami County.
That speech isn’t so daunting given the skills Bell gained through Distinguished Young Women. Public speaking and interviewing are two of the main skills the program instills in girls.
“I kind of learned about myself that I grow from my experiences I’m anxious about,” Bell said. “I’ve grown from these experiences that I wouldn’t necessarily put myself in.”
