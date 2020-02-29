As the lunch bell rang for Kokomo High School students Thursday, they were greeted by some of the most influential names in music.
Students portraying Whitney Houston, Usher, Tina Turner and many more were involved in Kokomo’s annual living history museum celebrating Black History Month.
The student-run event helps to shine light on various aspects of black history. Previous years have featured athletes, inventors and creators. Bria Winslow, who portrayed Whitney Houston and helped organize the event, thought music was a topic that had to be done.
“Musicians are really important, because when you think of black history, you think of jazz, and that’s one of the biggest things,” she said.
An important aspect was incorporating artists from many different time periods, starting with the early 1900s all the way to modern acts like Kanye West. This year’s event was also different as it’s the first time the living history museum isn’t a still life.
It was also important to Winslow and Shanelle Majors, who helped organize the event, to get participants involved. The musicians sang, danced and interacted with the students getting many to join in song.
Majors is passionate about sharing all of these achievements to combat negative stereotypes surrounding the black community.
“It’s important to me to get the point across that black people have done something great rather than us being labeled as criminals,” she said. “[Dr. Dre] helped with a lot of the education system in Detroit, he helped to fundraise and … TLC helped with women coming out of their shells because they dressed kind of tomboyish.”
Olivia Hicks, Dalva Raposo and Miracles McNeese joined together to portray the iconic group Destiny’s Child for the day. Hicks said this kind of an event is so needed because it drives home the importance of the civil rights movement and how much has changed.
“Just when my grandpa was here and my grandma were our age, they couldn’t sit with white people and they couldn’t interact with white people,” she said.
McNeese said she enjoys the chance to help others learn about black history and those who influenced it.
“It’s so difficult to achieve great things when you’re being told every day that your skin color is not enough, you’re not pretty enough, you’re not talented enough and … [TLC] did it as women – as black women,” Raposo said about the chance to portray a member of such a powerful group of women.
Raposo’s experience with Black History Month is unique being an exchange student from Mozambique, Africa. She called the experience at Kokomo High School “amazing.”
“There’s so much diversity at school and then being able to be part of this and actually know what it means to be black to them – that they enjoy it, they embrace it,” she said. “Many people don’t realize that in Africa we don’t have this. We were just colonized 50 years ago, we don’t have this yet.”
Raposo is used to celebrating a different history.
“We celebrate white ancestry. We celebrate European culture,” she said. “We don’t embrace our own culture and to be able to do this in America, where I am a minority for the first time, it’s a crazy experience and I love it.”
Majors and Winslow hope the power of music is able to bring people together.
“Black History Month to me is all about unity, and I want everybody to be unified through music,” Majors said. “I want black people to realize how important they are and Caucasians to realize how far we’ve come.”
