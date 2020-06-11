A Kokomo native's dance studio, The Streamlined Studio, will be co-hosting a virtual dance concert as a fundraiser to aid artists impacted by COVID-19.
The national virtual concert has a goal to raise $10,000 for Artist Relief Tree (ART), a "global online fundraiser established to help support artists affected by COVID-19," according to a press release from Micaela Royer, CEO of The Streamlined Studio.
The show will be at 8 p.m. today and can be watched on Facebook live on the Streamlined Studio, Dance ED Tips and Artist Relief Tree Facebook pages. The concert is free to watch, but viewers are encouraged to donate to ART.
The show will feature performances by 15 dance artists, including Broadway stars Chip Abbott and Jesscia Lee Goldyn, AXIS Dance Company and Dyance Harvey-Salaam of Forces of Nature Dance Theater Company, and hip hop artists Donovan Gibbs & Carlos Neto, according to the press release. There will also be a tribute to the Juilliard School Class of 2020 performed by two of this year’s graduating seniors, Naya Lovell and Matilda Mackey.
The concert can be watched at facebook.com/streamlinedstudio.
