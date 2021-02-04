In a letter addressed to Kokomo School Corporation colleagues, Superintendent Jeff Hauswald announced he has been named the new superintendent for the Monroe County Community School Corporation, effective July 1.
Hauswald was hired as the KSC superintendent in 2010, and replaced Chris Himsel. Prior to working at Kokomo, he served as the assistant superintendent for South Harrison Community School Corporation.
“I consider my time at Kokomo Schools to be a tremendous honor, and I thank everyone for giving me the opportunity to work for you, and with you since 2010. Together, with amazing support from our school board and administrative team, we have accomplished much,” he wrote, listing expanding learning opportunities, increasing “ready to learn” student numbers as some of the corporation’s accomplishments.
A press release from the school corporation said Hauswald notified the corporation Wednesday of his intention to accept the position with Monroe County Schools. Hauswald’s current contract with Kokomo Schools was set to run through June 30, 2023.
According to the release, Terry McDaniel from Indiana State University has been hired to assist in the search for the next superintendent. McDaniel is a member of the university search team, which has been providing assistance for over 50 years during the process of posting, screening and selecting public school superintendents.
“Dr. McDaniel will assist the Kokomo School Corporation Board of School Trustees as it prepares for a successful search by helping develop application materials, posting the vacancy, generating a pool of candidates, screening the pool of candidates in conjunction with the Board, preparing the Board for interviews and advising on the procedures related to the Board’s selection of a candidate,” the release reads of McDaniel’s role.
KSC Board of Trustees President Crystal Sanburn began her tenure with the board in 2010 and spoke positively of Hauswald’s legacy.
“From Preschool expansion, to new magnet programs, to the high school improvements already mentioned; our district is better than when Dr. Hauswald began his tenure in 2010, and our students are meeting their post-secondary goals with new levels of success through increased scholarships and post-secondary access,” she said.
Kokomo Schools Board of School Trustees will be scheduling a special meeting the week of Feb. 8 to officially begin the selection process.
“The hiring of a superintendent is one of the core responsibilities of a School Board, along with formalizing budgets, setting goals, and approving policies,” Sanburn said in the release. “We take this responsibility very seriously and will work hard to find a dynamic leader who will keep our district moving forward.”
