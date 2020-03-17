The city of Kokomo is suspending public access to nearly all offices to stem the spread of COVID-19.
The second and third floors of City Hall, in addition to the handful of offsite buildings, including Parks and Recreation and Street Department buildings, have been closed to the public, according to a Tuesday afternoon press release from the city. Public access to the Kokomo Police Department located on on the first floor remains open.
For those you need to communicate with city departments, the city is recommending either calling or emailing.
“The health and safety of our community is my top priority,” Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said in a press release. "City services, including our first responders, will continue to serve and support our community. Continuity of critical City services is our goal. I encourage residents to call or visit the City’s website to learn how you may still conduct business with the City.”
Though subject to change, here is a rundown of new restrictions to City Hall and other city departments and how residents can access city services effective immediately:
Kokomo Police Department
Police Officers, Investigators and 911 operators continue to respond to emergencies. Although the KPD’s City Hall offices on the second floor are closed to the public, KPD is providing its usual services. Non-emergency calls should be made to 765-457-1105.
For other KPD services, the public is encouraged to communicate via email at police@cityofkokomo.org or phone 765-456-7100.
Wastewater Utility Office
The Wastewater Utility Office is located on the first floor of City Hall. Although the office is closed to the public, there are several methods for bill payments. Residents are encouraged to pay their wastewater bill online via www.cityofkokomo.org or by phone by calling 855-939-2642. Both of these preferred options are available 24 hours a day.
Residents may utilize the payment drop box located in the south parking lot of City Hall or via the Utility Office’s window slot inside City Hall.
For permits and other services handled through this office, please call 765-456-7362.
Engineering Department
For engineering related questions or questions about City projects, please call 765-456-7400 or email detis@cityofkokomo.org.
Mayor’s Office
For any questions regarding city of Kokomo services while City Hall remains closed to the public, please call the Mayor’s Office at 765-456-7444 or email mayor@cityofkokomo.org.
City Attorney
For information on how to file a Notice of Tort Claim, please call the City Attorney’s office at 765-456-7440 or email cityattorney@cityofkokomo.org.
Public Transportation
The City-Line Trolley and Spirit of Kokomo transportation systems are running on their regular schedules. The Transit Center is also open to riders.
All City Departments located outside of City Hall are also restricting public access during this precautionary period. This includes the Parks and Cemetery office (765-456-7275), Street Department office (765-453-4030), Plan Commission (765-456-2330), Airport (765-456-7541), and Wastewater Treatment Plant (765-457-5509). Each of those offices may be reached at the phone number listed during normal business hours. Find a directory of all City departments and staff at www.cityofkokomo.org/departments
