The Kokomo City Council will soon consider temporarily halting new development of storage facilities and gas stations.
The Kokomo Plan Commission on Tuesday forwarded a unanimous favorable recommendation to the City Council on implementing a six month moratorium on any new gas stations and storage facilities in the city. If approved by the City Council this month, the moratorium would last through April or until the city adopts any changes regarding storage facilities and gas stations in its zoning ordinance.
The possible moratorium comes after the city has experienced the building of numerous new storage facilities and a handful of new gas stations all across the city.
But now, the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission would like to halt any new projects and give the office time to update its regulations and development standards around these types of businesses.
STORAGE FACILITIES
Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission Director Greg Sheline said his office regularly receives phone calls from people looking to develop storage facilities in the city, and while he’s not against them being built — since there is a huge demand for them — he said it’s time to update “out of date” language in the city’s zoning ordinance for storage facilities.
In fact, according to the proposed ordinance on the storage facility moratorium, the city does not have a “specific definition” defining storage units or storage facilities.
What that definition and development standards will be for future storage facilities is unclear at the moment, and Sheline said his office does not yet have any concrete ideas, but he hinted that the recommended changes could be stricter on where storage facilities could be built in the city.
“I think there’s some issues on where we’re putting some of the storage units so we might want to change some of the zoning of where we’re going to put them,” Sheline said. “I really don’t know what we want to do yet, but it’s hard to look and change your ordinance when you’re getting calls every day for that type of development.”
GAS STATIONS
The reasoning behind the proposed moratorium for gas stations is almost identical to why the city is proposing a moratorium on storage facilities.
Sheline said his office is receiving regular calls from people looking to build new gas stations in town and that the language in the city’s zoning ordinance is “a little out of date.”
“Again, our ordinance is a little out of date on where we want to have them in our community and what kind of standards we need, so we need to just take a pause to look at those and make some changes in our ordinance,” Sheline said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.