Fresh off a six-month moratorium on gas stations and self-storage facilities that ended in stricter building and zoning standards, the city of Kokomo is preparing to do something similar with small box discount stores.
The Kokomo Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 5 p.m. Tuesday for a proposed six-month moratorium on the “construction and development of small box discount stores” in all zoning districts.
The plan commission will give its recommendation — whether favorable, unfavorable or no recommendation — to the Kokomo City Council. The City Council will then have the final say on whether or not to approve the moratorium.
Greg Shelin, executive director of the Kokomo-Howard County Plan Commission, said the proposed moratorium will give his office and the city time to draft possibly stricter building and zoning standards for small box discount stores.
Any changes proposed in the future would also have to be approved by the City Council.
In addition to the moratorium, the city will consider amending its zoning ordinance to add an official definition of small box discount stores. The definition, if approved by the City Council, will be as follows: “A retail store (a) with floor area less than 16,000 square feet; (b) that primarily offers for sale a combination and variety of convenience shopping goods and consumer shopping goods; and © continuously offers and advertises a majority of the items in their inventory for sale below retail market value.
“Small Box Discount Store shall not include the following: (i) drug stores or a convenience store attached to or collocated with gas stations and (ii) existing flea markets where there is operated a center for shopping among collected vendors selling merchandise to the public from marketing booths, stalls, tables, benches and similar displays in marketing configurations and arrangements for the sale of new and used merchandise.”
