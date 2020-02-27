Respect yourself and respect others. Act responsibly and try to be the person that others can rely on. Show up, do your work, and don’t let anyone else tell you something is impossible.
Those were just a few words of advice that Haynes International’s Vice President Jean Neel told a crowded room of kids — along with their families — during Kokomo Urban Outreach’s annual UP dinner Wednesday night at UAW Local 685.
KUO serves over 200 children in the Kokomo area through programs like ManUP, StepUP and MiniUP, and many of those children were recognized on Wednesday with awards like “Most Improved,” “Miss Responsible” and “Miss I Can Do It.”
The event was also a time to honor the roughly 40-50 volunteers who keep the programs running on a weekly basis, KUO Executive Director Jeff Newton noted.
Mayor Tyler Moore was even on hand Wednesday to issue a proclamation declaring Feb. 26 “Kokomo Urban Outreach Day” in the city of Kokomo.
But while Wednesday was about handing out awards and cheering each other on, it was also about something more, KUO board Secretary Tammy Ledbetter said.
It was about hope.
“This is hugely special,” Ledbetter said, referring to the dinner. “Something like this makes our kids feel significant, and I think that’s huge for kids to feel significant. ... These kids are looking at this and thinking they can do something. ... They can see a hope in their future.”
KUO youth programming first began in 2007 with a mission toward helping young people age 4-18 in the Kokomo community make a positive change in their lives and follow the four R’s — being respectful, responsible, reliable and ready.
And through areas like its work-mentorship program, KUO has impacted hundreds of local kids throughout those 12 years too.
Kids like 13-year-old Preston Lahrman, who has been in ManUP for the past two years and attended Wednesday’s event with his grandfather.
“This has helped me be more respectful with my mom and with my chores at home,” Lahrman said on Wednesday. “Before I went to ManUP, I didn’t really do them a lot, and she had to get on me about it. Now that I’ve been in for about two years, I keep up on them. ... And doing that stuff, even the little stuff, it helps her out.”
Rev. Johnny Thompson, Lahrman’s grandfather, smiled as he listened to his grandson, noting that a lot has changed in the two years since Lahrman joined the program.
“It’s making him grow up with other people and not just staying home playing video games or something,” Thompson said. “Another thing I’m glad about is that he told me it [ManUP] will help him get a job in the future, and that’s the main thing. It’s a good program from what I’ve seen in him [Lahrman], and it’s definitely changing him.”
Across the room, Joseph Owens, 13, was sitting with a group of friends as he waited for the festivities to start, and he also took a few minutes to reflect on his own journey while in the ManUP program.
“I’ve been in for about a-year-and-a-half,” he said. “It supports you in a lot of ways, financially, experience wise, it lets you know how to get work done. It also teaches you respect.”
Owens has dreams of working in animation when he grows up, and programs like ManUP can help get him there he hopes.
“It’s about how to achieve what you want in life, what your goals are and how to be kind to people,” he said. “Our thoughts can shape the world. That’s what we’re always talking about.”
And at the end of the day, allowing children to thrive in an environment where they’re valued and loved is what is important, which is why organizers said Wednesday’s event was so important.
The award dinner also left quite an impact on Mayor Moore, who acknowledged that the young men and women honored on Wednesday will one day be the leaders of tomorrow.
“If you could have just witnessed how much taller those kids walked and how much bigger their smiles were when their names were announced and they were recognized,” he said. “What some might think is insignificant meant the world to them.”
