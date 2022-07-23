TCC in Kokomo, a local Verizon retailer, will have a backpack giveaway from 1 to 4 p.m. July 31.
The local retailer is participating in Verizon’s 10th School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
Students will receive a backpack of school supplies.
They can also enter to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway’s Big Impact.
Children in kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local stores during the event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
The event is meant to help students prepare for the upcoming school year, while also making back to school affordable for parents.
TCC is located at 2020 E. Markland Ave., Kokomo.
