Kokomo is one of 144 cities across the country that the federal government is proposing to downgrade from the metropolitan statistical area designation, and local elected and economic officials worry the change could have negative implications for future federal funding and economic development.
Under the new proposal, a metro area would have to have at least 100,000 people in its core city to count as an MSA, double the 50,000-person threshold that has been in place for the past 70 years. As of 2013, the estimated population of the Kokomo Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes all of Howard County, is 82,760.
Cities formerly designated as metros with core populations between 50,000 and 100,000 people, like Kokomo, would be changed to "micropolitan" statistical areas instead. Other Indiana cities that could be affected include Terre Haute, Muncie, Columbus and Michigan City-LaPorte.
A committee of representatives from federal statistical agencies recently made the recommendations to the Office of Management and Budget, saying it's purely for statistical purposes and not to be used for funding formulas. As a practical matter, however, that is how it's often used.
Several housing, transportation and Medicare reimbursement programs are tied to communities being metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, so the designation change concerns some city officials.
If the proposal is approved, it could be the first step toward federal programs adjusting their population thresholds when it comes to distributing money to communities, leading to funding losses for the former metro areas.
Though, the proposal is just that - something that may or may not go into effect - Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said the city is keeping an eye on it.
He said his office has two primary concerns: how the new designation would affect the city’s Community Development Block Grant funding that is used for various infrastructure projects in low-and-moderate income areas, and whether the city will continue to be a part of its own Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) or, instead, be lumped into a regional MPO.
A MPO’s primary role is to create both a long-term transportation plan for its region that’s needed to acquire federal funding for various transportation and infrastructure projects. Currently, the city’s technical advisory committee and policy board are made up of a collection of both city and county officials. But if it were lumped into a regional MPO with other counties, it would share board responsibilities and federal funding with those other counties.
“It’s still a little too early to tell,” Moore said. “Everyone is trying to figure out what those designations mean and how it will affect different funding buckets.”
Statisticians say the change in designations has been a long time coming, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since 1950. Back then, about half of U.S. residents lived in metros; now, 86% do.
"Back in the 1950s, the population it took to create a metro area is different than it would be to create a metro area in 2020," said Rob Santos, president of the American Statistical Association.
Nancy Potok, a former chief statistician of the Office of Management and Budget who helped develop the new recommendations, acknowledged that officials in some cities will be upset with the changes because they believe it could hurt efforts to lure jobs or companies to their communities.
"There are winners and losers when you change these designations," Potok said. "A typical complaint comes from economic development when you are trying to attract investments. You want to say you are part of a dynamic MSA. There's a perception associated with it. If your area gets dumped out of an MSA, then you feel disadvantaged."
That is exactly what Charlie Sparks, president and CEO of the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, is afraid of.
Sparks told the Tribune he has three major concerns: the impact of federal funding, the ability of the Alliance to access important workforce and occupation data, including average occupation wages, that are only available to metro areas and the impact it could have on attracting employers who could be looking to locate to a metro area.
“If companies, or site selectors, use MSA status as a filter, we would not have an opportunity to compete for those projects if we lost our MSA status,” Sparks said.
Sparks said he is working with other economic development officials in each of the other Indiana cities that would be affected by the change for a “coordinated response.” Public comment on the recommendation closes this Friday. Moore said the city, too, is considering adding its own comments.
“We’re going to stay cautiously optimistic about and continue to sell the Kokomo area the same way we have ... Kokomo has so much to offer with manufacturing and its workforce,” Moore said.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
