In a year where most major pop culture conventions, such as Gen Con, were canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, fans of super heroes, comics, anime and more descended on to the Kokomo Event Center for the 11th annual KokomoCon.
After months of deliberation and uncertainty, organizers Shawn Hilton and Austin Meissnest were thrilled to put the convention on while keeping things safe with masks, temperature readings at the door and other safety precautions.
“We wanted to do it in the safest way possible, but people wanted something to do,” Meissnest said. "I think they’ve been jonesing to do something for a while, and we continued our streak.”
Despite lower numbers than usual in attendance, there was a steady flow of guests taking in all the convention had to offer, many of who were excited to participate in their first cosplay contest of the year. Lisa Anderson-Kleckner, who also judges cosplay contests, was dressed as a mashup of characters she saw in fan art — taking Disney’s Maleficent and putting her into the Star Wars universe. The costume would later win first place in the women’s division contest.
Not only are conventions a place to compete for her, but also making kids happy with costumes — even when dressed as an imposing seven-foot character.
“I’m walking down the Indian Convention Center concourse and I hear, ‘Toby stop, Toby stop,’ and I turn around and start looking to see where 'Toby' is. Here’s this toddler running at me,” Anderson-Hleckner said. “I ran into them again at a con in Chicago where it was crowded and this kid got loose again and came running to me.”
Cosplay and conventions have also been a way to socialize and build self-confidence for Lee Tapscott.
“You want to make friends, you go to a Con, you start seeing people like me. They’re interested in this and they’re interested in that and I needed something so I could get out more, talk more, be more comfortable around people,” he said, dressed as Gentle Criminal from the “My Hero Academia” anime. “The biggest thing I enjoy out of all of this is the communication – the friends you make. I don’t have any problems talking in front of a big crowd now.”
While browsing thousands of comics old and new, playing board games and finding items like Trolls or Transformers for their collection, attendees also had the chance to get pictures and autographs with this year’s special guests. Former red Power Rangers actors Jason Faunt and Brennan Mejia appeared at the convention. Mejia noted that enjoys how families can bond over Power Rangers with younger fans coming to meet him and older fans coming to meet Faunt.
“We’ve been very lucky to go all over the world … so you see the broad appeal that Power Rangers brings and you hear a lot of amazing stories about how you helped kids in their life when they were growing up maybe through bullying or loss of a loved one,” Faunt said on what makes appearing at conventions special. “We make an impact in people’s lives; it’s very exciting to see that.”
KokomoCon was capped off with the crowning of it’s annual “Best of the Best” cosplay contest, which has all previous division winners face off again. This year, Josh Ashcraft was crowned the winner for his portrayal of The Shadow from the 1930s pulp novels and other media such as radio programs. Ashcraft said he made the decision to go with his costume costume since a mask was a requirement to attend the convention this year.
Aschcraft, a lover of acting and drama, said that cosplay and acting helps him cope with his diagnosis of Asperger syndrome by getting out of his “funk” and getting into other characters. He went on to add conventions like KokomoCon help bring together the fans for a break for reality.
“That’s the thing, it takes them away from an ordinary life and one thing that I think connects fans together, I think, is that journey,” he said. “The fact that they sympathize with these characters and understand them and the journey they’re going through, but it’s a way to escape from their normal realities … and it’s a great way to interact with like-minded people who like the stuff you do.”
