The city's longtime city engineer will be leaving later this spring.
Carey Stranahan will no longer be Kokomo's city engineer come May; he is now working part-time (a few days a week) for the city through April.
Stranahan has taken a new job with engineering firm Hanson professional Services. The news was first reported by the Kokomo Perspective.
Stranahan was first hired by the city in 2000 as a sewer inspector before being named city engineer in 2005 by then-Mayor Matt McKillip. He's held the position ever since and has played a crucial role in many of the city's largest infrastructure and quality-of-life projects, including the Industrial Heritage Trail, Kokomo Municipal Stadium, flood mitigation projects across the city, the downtown riverwalk and much, much more.
“I love the community, and I love the people," Stranahan told the Perspective. "There’s just been a crazy number of great people that have mentored me, and we’ve had a lot of fun. So I feel I’m going to miss the place. It’s the right time for me to move on.”
The search for a new city engineer is currently underway.
"He's definitely gonna be missed and definitely hard to replace," Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said about Stranahan Thursday on Z92.5. "
