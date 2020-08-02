The city of Kokomo’s project to extend sewer lines to the Urbandale subdivision is nearing the finish line.
City Engineer Carey Stranahan said at Wednesday’s Board of Public Works and Safety meeting the project is 95% complete. Once complete, at the very least 35% of the dozens of homes in the subdivision located just west Kokomo off of West Defenbaugh Street will use the city’s sewer lines instead of a septic system.
The project cost the city roughly $3 million to complete, some of which will be paid for by the homeowners who connect to the sewer line. To do so costs $6,000; homeowners will also have to pay a $1,250 for their sewer tap fee and be required to extend their lateral to connect.
Homeowners who signed the petition will be required to connect to the sewer line. Those who did not will not be required, though can do so if they please.
“We want people to connect to the sewer line,” Stranahan said.
Financing is available for those you can’t afford a $6,000 upfront payment. The payment plan includes an interest rate of 2% and can be paid either monthly or annually for up to 10 years.
However, those who want to choose the payment plan must notify the city as such within 90 days after the homeowner receives the initial letter notifying them the sewer line is available to be connected to, which Stranhan said would be sent out soon. A homeowner cannot choose to connect to the city sewer line five years from now, for example, and choose to finance the $6,000, the city engineer further explained.
