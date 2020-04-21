Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe used several counterfeit $100 bills at stores throughout the Kokomo area last week.
According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, the incidents occurred Thursday, April 16 and Friday, April 17 at Walgreens, 3608 S. LaFountain St., Walgreens, 2400 W. Sycamore St. and Soupley’s Wine and Spirits, 140 N. Dixon Road.
The release went on to state that an unidentified black male entered those three stores and made small purchases while presenting a $100 bill each time to store employees.
Upon investigation, police determined that the bills each had the same serial number, the release noted.
If you have any information that can assist police in the investigation, contact Capt. Mike Banush at 765-456-7278 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.