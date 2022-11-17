A Kokomo Police Department officer facing a felony battery charge will soon be placed on unpaid administrative leave.
Sgt. Roy Smith will be placed on unpaid administrative leave effective Nov. 24. The Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety on Wednesday approved the change in pay status, which was requested by Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout.
Smith, 42, was arrested and charged in September with battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, after police say he battered David Morgan, 60, of Swayzee, in a fit of road rage in May.
Morgan, according to a probable cause affidavit, suffered a fractured nose, a fracture to his right eye socket and a fractured rib as a result of the incident. Smith was placed on paid administrative leave on June 17. He’s been an officer with the Kokomo Police Department since 2005.
Stout’s memo to the Board of Works doesn’t say why now the department decided to move Smith from paid to unpaid leave, only that the change is “due to an ongoing internal investigation, which began on June 15, 2022, which is pending the outcome of a criminal charge in Superior Court IV.”
A request for comment sent to Stout and Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore seeking as to why Smith was now placed on unpaid administrative leave was not returned as of Thursday afternoon.
Smith has pleaded not guilty to both charges.
Fulton County Circuit Court Judge Christopher Lee was appointed as special judge after Howard County Superior Court IV Hans Pate recused himself. A special prosecutor from Tippecanoe County is prosecuting the case.
