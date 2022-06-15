The Kokomo Police Department will be receiving a new SWAT vehicle after the Kokomo City Council approved a transfer of funds to pay for the purchase.
The Council on Monday approved transferring $189,500 from police wages to police motor equipment to purchase a “tactical response vehicle,” commonly known as a SWAT vehicle. For the last several years, the city has regularly budgeted more police officers than it has hired, leaving unused money in its police wages fund.
Specifically, the money will go toward purchasing a barely used 2017 fully decked out tactical vehicle from International Armored Group that has so far been used as a display model and shown at trade shows. It has a little more than 2,000 miles on it, according to a memo by Kokomo Police Chief Doug Stout submitted to the Kokomo Board of Public Works and Safety.
The police department’s current SWAT vehicle is 27 years old, has more than 300,000 miles on it and is in need of “multiple expensive” repairs, according to the memo.
OTHER TRANSFERS
The Council also approved a handful of other small transfers of funds Monday. They were:
- $10,500 from police wages to police service contract to pay for KPD utilizing the Tip411 service. Tip411 works as a two-way form of communication between law enforcement agencies and the community, allowing residents to send anonymous tips directly to KPD either via web, text message or into the TIP411 app. Police said in the past that content sent by police to the community can include contact information, location map, images, document links, YouTube video links, case information, suspect or missing person information and more. The goal, KPD officials note, is to make it easier for residents to communicate with the department and work together to fight crime.
$6,100 from engineering wages to engineering motor equipment and $13,500 from street rental equipment and others to street motor equipment to, as City Controller Wes Reed explained, buy out vehicles from their soon-to-end leases. Reed said the city’s original plan was to turn in the vehicles for new ones, but due to supply chain issues, the city decided it would be easier to buy out the vehicles
- than turn them in for new ones.
- $200 from sports stadium electricity to sports stadium other supplies to purchase new flags for Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
