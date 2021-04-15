Kokomo School Corporation employees will receive two stipends this summer.
The Kokomo school board unanimously approved two “COVID-19 Employee Appreciation” stipends totaling $1,000 for all employees at the board’s regular meeting Wednesday night.
The stipends will be paid to employees in two $500 disbursements in June and July and will go to all school employees, not just teachers.
“I’m very pleased to make a recommendation like this,” KSC Superintendent Jeff Hauswald said. “It’s an opportunity to recognize everyone.”
A request for comment from the Kokomo Teachers Association was not returned Thursday afternoon.
