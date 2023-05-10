A Lafayette lawyer is suing Howard County and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, alleging that his First Amendment rights were violated when he was forced to leave after arguing with a bailiff over what article of clothing set off the courthouse metal detector.
Kirk Freeman is suing the county, Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher, Howard County bailiff J.D. Blackburn and the Howard County Sheriff’s Office, alleging he was unlawfully removed from the Howard County Courthouse by Blackburn.
According to a civil tort complaint filed to Howard County Superior Court IV in April, Freeman visited the county courthouse March 17. When walking through the metal detector, it went off, and Freeman was told by Blackburn that his belt had activated the metal detector.
Freeman, according to the complaint, removed his belt and walked through the metal detector. Again, it went off. After Freeman raised his pant legs, he was let through.
According to the complaint, Freeman said, to no one in particular, “I guess it wasn’t my belt.”
Blackburn then “angrily” told Freeman that it was his belt that set off the metal detector, according to the complaint, to which Freeman replied that it was his shoes, not his belt.
Blackburn then told Freeman that he was unaware that Freeman received training on metal detectors, according to the complaint. Freeman then, according to a statement of facts provided by Freeman’s attorney Dylan Mroczek, said he knew more about James Maxwell, a Scottish mathematician responsible for the classical theory of electromagnetism and pulse induction than Blackburn did.
Blackburn then threatened to kick Freemen out of the courthouse if he said one more word, according to the complaint. Freeman replied, “I am done talking to you” before picking up his briefcase and proceeding to climb the staircase to Superior Court IV.
That’s when, according to the complaint, Blackburn “chased after” Freeman and “ordered” him to leave the courthouse. Freeman, according to the complaint, “was in fear for his bodily safety” upon seeing Blackburn’s “rage on his face and what Plaintiff assumed was a fighting stance.”
Freeman did voluntarily leave the courthouse.
Freeman’s lawsuit claims that Blackburn had “no authority” to order him to leave the courthouse and that Blackburn “acted only in retaliation” after taking the argument about the metal detector as a “challenge to his ego.”
“Claimant had every right to best Defendant Blackburn in a discussion over metal detectors, or any other topic,” Mroczek writes in the statement of facts.
The tort lawsuit claims Freeman suffered embarrassment, emotional distress, including aggravation of his PTSD, loss of liberty and loss of constitutional liberties and calls for a jury trial in which Freeman would be seeking an unspecified amount of damages from the defendants.
As of Tuesday, the defendants have not filed an answer to the complaint. County Attorney Alan Wilson declined to comment.
