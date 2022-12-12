Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore announced Friday that Owen Federspill of Lafayette Park International Elementary is the winner of the 2022 Mayor’s Christmas Card Contest.
Moore introduced Owen, along with the other six finalists from each of the participating schools, during a press conference at Kokomo City Hall.
Owen’s design will be the official Christmas card of the mayor, and it will be sent to hundreds of individuals, including local, state and federal officials and even the United States president and vice president.
Owen’s design features a winter scene with the Seiberling Mansion and a snowman, with the words “Merry Christmas.”
“I am always impressed with the talent and imaginations our community’s fourth grade students display in their artwork,” said Mayor Moore in a statement. “This has become one of the most enjoyable parts of the holiday season for me. Every year it gets harder and harder to pick a winner from all of the outstanding entries.”
The annual contest, open to all fourth grade students in the Kokomo School Corporation, has been a longstanding tradition between Kokomo School Corporation and the city. Local students submitted nearly 310 designs this year.
This year’s winner and finalists are:
- Owen Federspill, Lafayette Park International Elementary.
- Ricky Benson, Pettit Park Elementary Technology Academy.
- Bayah Marschand, Wallace Elementary School of Integrated Arts.
- Arrayah Trilling, Sycamore International Elementary.
- Lyriq Willis, Elwood Haynes Elementary.
- Jadaziah Williams, Boulevard STEM Elementary.
- Maleah Hawkins, Lafayette Park International Elementary.
