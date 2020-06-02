Howard County Republicans chose experience, with a side of new blood in Tuesday’s Howard County Council at-large race.
Outgoing county auditor Martha Lake, longtime county councilman of nearly 40 years James Papacek and local farmer Daryl Maple will be the Republican candidates for the General Election in November.
Lake received the most total votes with 5,251, followed by Maple with 4,589, Papacek with 4,192, with local businessman and county councilman Tom Trine and local realtor Gina Martin rounding out the pack with 3,798 and 3,210, respectively. All vote totals are unofficial until any provisional ballots are counted and final vote totals are certified by the county election board.
Both Lake and Papacek ran their campaigns on their experience in county government, which totals more than 50 years. While Maple ran on his farm business background and the need for the council to have someone in that profession given how important agriculture is for the local economy.
Tuesday’s election was one of the oddest elections in recent history, multiple at-large candidates said.
With an ongoing pandemic, none of the candidates were able to campaign in the traditional sense. With no door-to-door campaigning and no fundraisers held, the candidates were limited to social media, mailers, advertisements and lawn signs, which didn’t start popping up across Howard County until the last few weeks before the election.
“Every time we come to election night, I come in shaking because you know you’ve done the best you can, but you don’t know for sure how it’s going to turn out,” Lake said.
Lake could not run for county auditor again due to term limits, a position she’s held for a total of 16 years. She received by far the most votes in the at-large race, capturing 62% of the total 8,537 Republican ballots cast.
“I’ve always had a lot of good support from the county and from the city, and I hope it means they’re thinking I’m doing a good job and that I’m working on their behalf,” Lake said about her high vote total. “God put me here to watch that money and take care of the taxpayer.”
Maple, a political newcomer and a fourth-generation farmer who helps run Maple Farms G.P. in southeastern Howard County, said he was pleasantly surprised how well he did, capturing the second most votes in the race.
Maple was endorsed by longtime and outgoing county Councilman Stan Ortman, who chose earlier this year to not run for reelection after serving on the county council for 20 years.
While Maple said Ortman’s endorsement certainly helped, he also believes his family’s longtime ties to the county was key to his victory.
“They’ve done so many great things over the years,” he said. “I feel like the family has an established reputation as being fair and honest and wanting to do what’s right no matter who’s involved.”
Trine, who was chosen in March to fill the vacant county council seat by a party caucus after the death of Jeff Stout, will serve for the remainder of the year.
“It was a good experience, and I am glad that I did it,” Trine said in his concession speech. “Tomorrow morning, though, the sun’s going to come up, and I have four businesses to run and nine, soon to be 10, grandkids, so life is good.”
Who the three Republicans face in November’s election is currently unknown. The county Democratic party did not field any candidates for the primary. The party has until early July to choose candidates for the general election.
