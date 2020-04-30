The former owner of a home that was involved in a fatal fire that killed two children is denying he is chiefly responsible for the fire and the deaths.
In a response filed April 16 in Howard Superior Court I, Joey Kimbrough is denying all charges levied against him by Kelly Jones, the mother of Lexis Ann Jones, 12, and Mercedes Faith Jones, 10, both of whom died after the house at 908 N. Morrison St. caught on fire Christmas Eve 2017.
In his defense, Kimbrough argues that Jones is “more than fifty percent at fault with regard to the damage” and other parties, such as Warren Rybolt – Jones’ fiance – and the city of Kokomo – might also be partially responsible.
Jones, in a complaint filed in December of 2019, alleged the home “had faulty electrical and/or no working smoke detectors” and that Kimbrough was “negligent” and “failed to take reasonable measures to properly warn and protect [the family] of and from the potential dangers posed by the electrical system and lack of smoke detectors.”
It also claims Kimbrough knew or should have known of the home’s “unsafe condition” and by breaching landlord duties “caused the deaths” of the two girls.
Jones’ lawsuit originally listed the city of Kokomo as a defendant, arguing that the city was partly responsible because it failed to inspect “rental properties” to ensure smoke detectors are installed and to identify other dangerous conditions. However, Jones agreed to the dismissal of the city from the lawsuit without prejudice on Feb. 3.
A media release from the Kokomo Fire Department sent out shortly after the fire stated firefighters did not locate any working smoke detectors in the house.
The department said in the days following the blaze that its cause was accidental, specifying that it started in the two-story home’s kitchen. Evidence was identified, according to fire officials, “indicating a possible internal failure or area of resistive heating in an unknown electrical appliance energized by a duplex outlet in the kitchen.”
The KFD said the apparent malfunction “could not be ruled out as the ignition source.”
But as to whether the house’s electrical system was at fault for the fire, Nick Glover, former Kokomo fire chief, told the Kokomo Perspective in January of 2018 that the investigator didn’t find anything in support of that.
“With that said, I’m not saying it wasn’t maybe somewhere: we just didn’t see that,” Glover said.
In that same Perspective article, Kimbrough said the rent-to-own lease placed responsibility of maintenance into the lessees’ hands,
A candlelight vigil was held for the two girls six days after the fire. A child’s bike, blanketed in snow, leaned against the side of the house; dozens of stuffed animals were left by friends, family and community members.
Jones spoke of her daughters through tears at the vigil, saying she was comforted by the thought her daughters are in heaven with their grandmother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.