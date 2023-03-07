Looking out to the crowd of chatting visitors, Seung-kyung Kim said she was optimistic for Kokomo’s ability to embrace change.
Kim, who is the director of the Institute of Korean Studies at Indiana University Bloomington, was at IUK on Monday evening to deliver a presentation on Korean Corporate Culture. Roughly 190 people registered for seats at the event and 29 people watched on Zoom.
The presentation, which was organized by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance, was meant to prepare community members for incoming Korean families and businesses while StarPlus Energy builds its $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant.
Although Kim was admittedly skeptical when the Alliance reached out, the crowd of business leaders, politicians and other community members gave her the impression that Kokomo was open to learning about more than just Korean food.
One of the first topics Kim touched on was the pronunciation of Korean names.
“If you look at the spelling, you will never be able to guess what kind of name that is,” Kim said.
The speaker also noted most Korean names have two syllables. She compared Korean names to the American name Marybeth — adding Marybeths rarely go by “Mary.”
“Please do not chop off those two syllables,” Kim said. “Please pay attention to those names and be respectful of each other.”
There were four main characteristics of Korean corporate culture Kim spoke about: Diligence and hard work, collective focus, hierarchy and communication.
On the topic of diligence and hard work, Kim said it’s likely people working alongside Koreans will learn the phrase “ppalli ppalli” — which translates to “hurry hurry.”
“Everything is in a hurry,” Kim said. “We need to do this in a certain time frame. And no matter what, we need to do this.”
She also noted Koreans tend to overwork and struggle to find work-life balance. That’s changing as millennials and Gen Zers enter the workforce, though.
Hierarchies exist in both Western and Eastern corporate cultures, Kim said.
Still putting a caveat concerning changes led by younger generations, Kim added Koreans emphasize respect for elders and work superiors.
She also said Korean businesses tend to operate under a vertical structure, with people setting goals at the top of the hierarchy and everyone in the chain aligning their work to accomplish those goals.
Kim said communication is likely “the most intricate, complex and complicated issue” for people coming from different cultures.
The Korean concept of Nunchi — being able to infer meaning — holds a bit of importance among Korean workers. In the context of corporate communication, Kim said, subordinates should be able to know what to do before their superiors lay out specific tasks.
Disagreements should also be expressed one-on-one, Kim said, rather than in a group setting.
Perhaps the biggest surprise for Westerners, Kim said, will be the Korean tendency to ask direct questions concerning age and familial status.
“It’s not that they’re trying to intrude on your private lives. It’s one way of setting up relationships,” Kim said. “They wouldn’t mind at all if you ask exactly the same question back to them. They will be happy to answer you.”
Kim laid out two ways forward for Americans who are uncomfortable with the direct questioning and communication: they can either try to grow used to the directness, or explain the practice isn’t common in America.
Roughly half of the presentation provided viewers with context to Korea’s corporate culture.
Following the Korean War, Kim noted, South Korea’s Gross National Product sat at $67. By 2021, the GNP was at $35,110.
She attributed the nation’s economic recovery to government planning, collaboration between government and corporations, and a highly educated workforce.
The 10th largest economy in the world, she noted, belongs to a nation roughly the size of Indiana.
Seiwon Chun, CEO of StarPlus Energy, attended the presentation. He told the Tribune he appreciated Kokomo’s introduction to Korean culture.
