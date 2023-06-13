People were flocking to Kokomo Beach to beat the late spring heat.
Since the city-owned water park opened for the season May 20, total attendance is 19,347 as of June 10, according to Allison Barkman, recreation manager of the Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department. This same time last year, total attendance was 11,832.
In addition to seeing an increase in attendance, the city is also seeing an increase in the number of season passes sold. So far this year, the city has sold 563 season passes. That’s compared to 324 at this point last year. Season passes are sold for $60 each for those 12 years old and older and $50 for children under 12 and seniors.
Those increases are causing an uptick in revenue from admission and season pass sales. Barkman said revenue this year is already 50% of what it was for all of 2022 — 19 days into the Kokomo Beach season.
In 2022, total admission revenue from Kokomo Beach was $243,716.14 and total attendance was 59,625, according to the Parks Department’s annual report. Both were increases from 2021’s numbers.
“We’re doing pretty well,” Barkman said. “Fingers crossed we have gorgeous weather the rest of the summer.”
Warmer-than-usual late-spring weather is likely the culprit for Kokomo Beach’s year-over-year total attendance increase so far. In late May and early June, daily highs were at or around 90 degrees Fahrenheit.
