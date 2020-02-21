Infrastructure and workforce development were the hot topics at Kokomo’s second Third House session Friday.
Three state representatives - Rep. Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo, Rep. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo and Rep. Tony Cook, R-Cicero - and one state senator, Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, attended the event, held during the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Business Matters Luncheon, and talked about bills they are working on currently during the short session and answered questions from a nearly all business-oriented crowd.
U.S. 31
The legislators gave an update on the state’s plan to make U.S. 31 from Hamilton County to South Bend a free-flowing highway, the new term the state is calling their plan. Essentially, the goal is to remove all traffic lights on the highway.
Many of the smaller counties between Howard and St. Joseph counties were initially resistant to the change.
Karickcoff said he’s begun to see resistance to the plan from the smaller counties between Howard and St. Joseph decrease over the years in meetings with the US 31 Coalition, a group founded to promote removing stoplights along the highway.
Many of the towns there were against removing traffic lights and other various stops because they made it easier for travelers to stop at stores or gas stations.
“To be honest, those stoplights along 31 are the lifeblood of those small towns,” Karickcoff said.
INDOT’s plan to install five j-turns on U.S. 31 in Miami County was also discussed Friday. The state agency is going through with the change at the intersections of 850 South, Ind. 218 South junction that goes into Bunker, Ind. 218 North junction that runs by Grissom Air Reserve Base, 100 North and Ind. 16.
The reasoning behind the change is to make the intersections safer but not at the cost of placing full interchanges on the road. INDOT tried to do the same three years ago but backed off due to public opposition.
Sen. Buck said he is opposed to INDOT’s j-turn plan.
“With the j-turns I’ve been involved with, I don’t like the amount of time you have to go to get across two lanes in order to come back,” he said.
WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT
All of the elected officials gave praise to Indiana’s focus on workforce development through Gov. Eric Holcomb’s NextLevel program, which reimburses eligible businesses up to $50,000 per employee to train their employees.
“We hear our governor always talk about skilling up our jobs,” Karickoff said. “There’s a great opportunity there with NextLevel jobs because it’s all about getting that next certificate, that next two- or four-year degree.”
The legislators also said they plan to keep Indiana’s reputation as a “business-friendly” state, something they think the state does well already.
Kokomo’s final, wrap-up Third House session is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, March 19, again at Kresge Auditorium at IUK. It is free and open to the public.
The Tipton County Chamber of Commerce will hold its last Third House session at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Tipton County Foundation, 1020 W. Jefferson St. The sessions will feature Sen. Buck and Rep. Cook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.