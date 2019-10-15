The City of Kokomo will begin collecting leaves from residences on Monday, Oct. 28, officials announced Tuesday.
Collection will rotate continuously around sections of the city until Dec. 6. If leaves are still falling after that date, leaf crews will continue on a limited basis until weather no longer permits collection.
The Kokomo Department of Public Maintenance and Refuse expects each area of the city will receive leaf collection service a minimum of three times during the leaf season, according to a media release.
The department cannot guarantee that leaves placed out after Dec. 6 will be collected in a timely manner, noted city officials.
During that period of time, regular collection of limbs will be suspended to maximize availability of leaf collection crews. Limb collection will resume in full once leaf collection has completely halted and weather allows.
The Department of Public Maintenance and Refuse requests that residents adhere to the following recommendations:
- Rake leaves to the curb, but not into the street. Leaves in the street can obstruct traffic, clog storm drains, and cause flooding.
- Do not mix limbs, trash, or other yard waste with loose leaves. Piles containing anything other than leaves will not be collected.
- Do not place leaf piles on sidewalks or gutters, in ditches, or around fire hydrants as doing so creates obstructions that can impact public safety. Leaves placed in ditches will not be collected.
- Place only loose leaves at the curbside. Bagged leaves will not be collected.
- Burning leaves is a violation of city ordinances and is not permitted.
"The city encourages residents to employ alternative leaf disposal methods that promote good environmental stewardship," notes the release.
"This includes mulching leaves rather than raking, as the mulched leaves provide vital nutrients to the lawn and reduce the amount of space required to store leaves for composting purposes."
Residents who have questions about leaf collection are asked to contact the Department of Public Maintenance and Refuse at 765-453-4030.
