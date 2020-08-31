The Kokomo Park Band has existed in some fashion for well over a century, but today it’s known as the iconic musical group that performs a concert series every summer in Highland Park.
And two band members have played every year in the group for nearly half of its existence.
Larry Kirkman, 81, joined the band in 1955 when he was a sophomore at Kokomo High School, and ended up as its manager for more than 30 years. This year marks his 65th year in the band, and he’s still playing saxophone in nearly every concert.
“I’ll probably be playing in it till I drop,” Kirkman said.
Keith Whitford, 68, who is the current band manager, joined up with the group playing trumpet in 1970 right after graduating from high school, and has been playing ever since. This year marks his 50th year.
Add Kirkman’s and Whitford’s time in the band together, and it almost stretches back 115 years to 1905, when the group was directed by Alton Mygrant, a local cornet player, who helped lay the groundwork for what the band has become today.
Although Kirkman and Whitford joined the group 15 years apart, their experience with music is similar.
Both attended Ball State and majored in music, and then came back to Kokomo as private teachers. Both have played in professional bands and orchestras for decades. Kirkman once played with the Glenn Miller Band, and Whitford played with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic for nearly 20 years.
They both also took lessons as kids from the legendary Ross Dwiggins, who directed the band from 1935 to 1967 and was a much-loved music teacher for thousands of students over the years.
In fact, it was Dwiggins who got Kirkman into the park band.
Kirkman was playing saxophone in 1955, but Dwiggins needed someone to play the bass drum in the Bluffton Street Fair Band, which is made up of members of the Kokomo Park Band.
“He said, ‘Do you know what a bass drum is?’” Kirkman recalled. “I said, ‘Yes.’ He said, ‘Good. You’re going to play it.’”
And just like that, Kirkman was in the group.
The next year, he joined up playing saxophone, but switched to trumpet when he was 21 after sustaining a hand injury. He played trumpet in the band for decades, but today he’s back wailing on the saxophone during the band’s summer concert series.
Whitford studied music under Dwiggins, who died 1967, but it was his high school band director, Alan Jones, who was also the Kokomo Park Band director at the time, who recruited him into the group in 1970.
Whitford said he was thrilled when Jones asked him to sit in with the band right after he graduated from Haworth High School. He had grown up watching the band in Highland Park, and knew a lot of players in the group.
“Seeing people I knew playing up on stage was kind of special, and I always hoped I’d be invited to play in the band at some point,” he said.
But when he finally got his chance, Whitford said, he was in over his head.
“Quite frankly, I couldn’t keep up,” he said. “The notes went by so fast. They passed out these old march books, and we’d start playing something, but I’d just try to find a spot to jump in as the music passed by. It really forced me to read music a lot better and a lot faster.”
Whitford and Kirkman started playing together that year, and they’ve never stopped.
Today, the band is made up of 130 professional and semi-professional musicians who live within 90 miles of Kokomo. Around 48 of those players are scheduled to perform at each concert at Highland Park, and shows usually draw large crowds sitting beneath the towering trees.
But that wasn’t always the case.
Whitford said by the early 1980s, attendance at the shows had dried up, with only a small smattering of people coming out to watch. The threat of becoming irrelevant hit home when he and some other players travelled to perform with another community park band. Whitford said at that show, only two people were in the audience.
“We thought, ‘This could happen to us. We’ve got to do something,’” he said. “I felt like the band was pretty good, but there just wasn’t any publicity or advertising or the hype to get people to come.”
So Whitford and Kirkman decided to do something about it.
In 1988, the group filed paperwork and became a nonprofit organization officially known as the Kokomo Park Band. The group started fundraising, which created enough money to recruit top-notch players and start promoting their concerts.
Today, the band’s finances are stable, but the fallout from the COVID-19 outbreak this year has hurt their bottom line. Even so, the band has adapted, and shows continue on at Highland Park with social distancing and other safety measures in place.
And with each passing year, as more and more community bands around the country disband and shut down, ensuring the survival of the Kokomo Park Band has become a pressing mission, Whitford said.
“I think everybody that comes in to play, whether they’re local or from outside the area, they see this as an institution,” he said. “It’s the American community band that traces back to the days of Sousa, when every town had a municipal band that performed. A lot of musicians remember this from when they were growing up, and they want to see continue and advance and still be relevant.”
For decades, Kirkman and Whitford have kept the tradition alive as the longest playing members of the band. But soon, the next generation of performers will take up the task, Whitford said.
“At some point, I’m sure I might no longer be good enough to play in the band, and I hope somebody tells me that – or I can realize it myself,” he said. “But it’s nice to see some young blood coming in. I think the future of the band will depend on them.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.