PERU – State legislators say they are talking with the Indiana Department of Transportation to get more information and express concerns about the five proposed intersections in Miami County that will be turned into J-turns.
Rep. Ethan Manning, R-Denver, who represents parts of Miami, Cass and Fulton counties, said he has had in-person conversations with INDOT officials, as well as Gov. Eric Holcomb’s legislative director, who have indicated the proposal hasn’t been totally decided yet.
“They’ve been very good about responding to our questions and concerns,” Manning said. “There are no commitments yet on potentially changing the plans, but we’re continuing to have conversations about it.”
INDOT confirmed earlier this month it will install the intersections, which the state now calls median U-turns, at the intersections of: 850 South, Indiana 218 South junction that goes into Bunker Hill, Indiana 218 North junction that runs by Grissom Air Reserve Base, 100 North and Indiana 16.
Median U-turns are an alternative to traditional roadway intersections that require traffic turning onto U.S. 31 to first travel south or north and then make a U-turn into traffic.
INDOT proposed a similar plan in 2017 that would have eliminated the traffic lights along U.S. 31 at the intersections of the Indiana 218 North junction and Indiana 18, and install median U-turns.
That proposal drew unanimous and fierce criticism from residents, county officials and state legislators during an hours-long public hearing, which led INDOT to pull the project.
Now, three years later, county officials are calling foul after INDOT confirmed it will install five of the controversial interchanges as part of the state’s long-term plan to turn U.S. 31 into a free-flowing highway without any traffic signals.
Manning said he has received many phone calls and emails from area residents opposing the intersections, and he has relayed those concerns to INDOT.
He said he also has concerns about installing median U-turns on U.S. 31 because the state has never built one on the intersections of such a busy and heavily trafficked highway.
“I understand that INDOT has the data that show J-turns help with safety, and that’s why they want them,” he said. “However, I’m concerned because I have yet to see an example of a J-turn on a highway like U.S. 31 … While it’s not interstate level, it’s still a very busy road with a lot of people driving quickly.”
Manning said he was also concerned by the fact that INDOT had originally proposed putting in a full-on interchange at the Indiana 218 North junction, but is now planning on putting in a median U-turn.
He said he is asking INDOT to hold some kind of public meeting soon to discuss the intersections and allow residents to give input on the proposal.
But right now, the key is keeping an open dialogue with INDOT, Manning said.
“I want to be very clear that this is still fluid, and we appreciate the conversations we’re having with INDOT and the Governor’s office,” he said. “We appreciate them listening to us, and we’ll continue to work on this.”
Sen. Stacey Donato, who represents Miami, Cass and Fulton counties, and portions of Carroll, Kosciusko and Marshall counties, said she is also partnering with Manning to talk to INDOT and relay residents thoughts and concerns on installing median U-turns.
“It’s my job to facilitate for my constituents,” she said. “Some are in favor, some are in opposition, and some are just asking a lot of questions to try to understand them.”
Nichole Hacha-Thomas, media relations director for INDOT’s Fort Wayne district, said in a previous interview that the state is planning to install five median U-turns in Miami County because data shows that they work to reduce the number and severity of crashes.
INDOT is installing two new full-on interchanges in Miami County at Indiana 18 and Business 31. Those projects are projected to be finished by 2023.
New interchanges are also being built at 236th Street in Hamilton County and Indiana 10 in Marshall County. The total cost of all four new interchanges is around $100 million, according to INDOT.
The state’s long-term capital plan, called Next Level Roads, is also investing nearly $300 million on U.S. 31 to improve intersections, remove railroad overpasses and eliminate private driveway access.
Hacha-Thomas said although Miami County will have five median U-turns, INDOT could reevaluate the intersections in the future to see if they warrant full-on interchanges like the ones being built at the two intersections.
“We can still reevaluate our plans as we move forward,” she said. “Priorities can change. What we know now is that we can go back and build interchanges if we find that that’s what warranted.”
