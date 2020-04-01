Less than half of Howard County residents have filled out their responses for the 2020 census.
No joke, April 1 is national Census Day. By this date, every household in the U.S. should have received an invitation to participate in the census. Those invitations give detailed information on how to submit data for the census, including a unique Census ID for each household.
Many Howard County residents have already done so, according to response data provided by The United States Census Bureau.
Just under 40% of Howard County residents have completed their census form, as of Tuesday. The numbers are similar for nearby counties and the cities and towns in them.
- Howard County: 39.3%
- Kokomo: 38.4%
- Greentown: 42.7%
- Russiaville 35.%
- Tipton County: 41.2%
- Tipton: 39.8%
- Miami County: 41.1%
- Peru: 38.9%
If you haven’t responded to the census yet, don’t fret. The deadline to respond is August 14. The Census Bureau is encouraging people to respond online at my2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020 or by mailing your response to U.S. Census Bureau National Processing Center, 1201 E 10th Street, Jeffersonville, IN 47132.
Most census takers won’t go out into the field until May when they knock on the doors of homes whose residents haven’t yet responded.
Census data has a huge impact on states and local communities. The information determines the distribution of $1.5 trillion in federal spending and how many congressional seats each state gets.
