Bargainers for General Motors and the United Auto Workers reached a tentative contract deal on Wednesday that could end the strike that has put around 250 local GM workers on the picket line for more than a month.
Now, members of UAW Local 292 are anxiously awaiting details on the new contract, which they hope will bring new work to the Kokomo GM Components Holding plant and ensure the factory stays open.
Stacy Hollenback, a local union committee member, was making the rounds Wednesday afternoon to the picketing lines on Ind. 931 and Goyer Road to spread the news about the tentative agreement and check on strikers’ morale.
“There’s a lot of anxiety today,” she said. “We want to know details, but we’re not going to get them, so we’re trying to be patient.”
The deal, which the union says offers “major gains” for workers, was hammered out after months of bargaining. Terms of the tentative four-year contract were not released, but it’s likely to include some pay raises, lump sum payments to workers and requirements that GM build new vehicles in U.S. factories.
Hollenback said she spoke on Wednesday to UAW Local 292 President Matt Collins, who has been at the negotiation table in Detroit, and he “sounded very positive” about the tentative agreement.
UAW Local 292 Shop Chair Greg Woklford has also traveled to Detroit for a special meeting of the national council of factory-level leaders for a meeting Thursday to hear details and vote on the tentative contract.
But even with an agreement on the table, the strike could still continue for weeks.
During Thursday’s meeting, the national union council will decide whether to continue the strike until the proposed agreement is ratified by the full membership, which could take up to two weeks, Hollenback said.
The national council could also vote to stop the strike once it approves the agreement, which could happen as early as Thursday.
If all of the committees end up blessing the deal, it’s likely to take several days for GM to get its factories restarted.
Since the strike hit on Sept. 15, it has shut down 33 GM manufacturing plants in nine states across the U.S., and also took down factories in Canada and Mexico. It has been the first national strike by the union since a two-day walkout in 2007. It’s the longest since a 54-day strike in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that also halted most of GM’s production.
But local union members say if the contract brings more work to the Kokomo plant, the strike will have been worth it.
Hollenback said at the local GM Components Holding plant, they receive lower wages than employees at the company’s other factories, like the ones in Marion and Fort Wayne. She said she hopes the new contract makes it more equitable for local employees.
“We’ve taken enough concession, especially the General Motors Component plants,” she said. “We just want to be equal. That’s why the union started in the first place – to have that equality.”
Ray Byrd, who was hired into the local plant in 2006 and has seen the workforce slowly dwindle from over 4,000 to around 250, said the new contract needs to offer local employees some reassurance their jobs aren’t going to be shipped outside the U.S.
“Job security is our number one mission, because they haven’t been bringing in any work here,” he said Tuesday while standing on the picket line on Goyer Road. “We’d much sooner be working then standing out here. But we have to stick together to make sure GM isn’t taking advantage of us. They’ve been taking advantage of us for too long.”
The tentative deal reached Wednesday now will be used as a template for talks with GM’s crosstown rivals in Detroit, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. Normally the major provisions carry over to the other two companies and cover about 140,000 auto workers nationwide. It wasn’t clear which company the union would bargain with next, or whether there would be another strike.
Art Schwartz, a former GM negotiator who now runs a labor consulting business, said depending on the contents, the contract could influence wages and benefits at other manufacturers. But he said foreign automakers with U.S. factories, mainly in the South, always give pay raises and shouldn’t be affected much.
“They’re located in low-wage areas and they pay well,” he said. “The people who work there are kings of the locality.”
The strike did show that the union still has power in the auto industry. “I think economically the UAW will do just fine in this agreement,” Schwartz said.
Early on, GM offered new products in Detroit and Lordstown, Ohio, two of the four U.S. cities where it planned to close factories.
The company said it would build a new electric pickup truck to keep the Detroit-Hamtramck plant open and to build an electric vehicle battery factory in or near Lordstown, Ohio, where GM is closing an assembly plant. The battery factory would employ far fewer workers and pay less money than the assembly plant.
It’s unclear if GM will be able to make up some of the production lost to the strike by increasing assembly line speeds or paying workers overtime. Many GM dealers reported still healthy inventories of vehicles even with the strike.
Wall Street investors liked news that the strike could end. GM shares jumped 2.6% just after the news broke, but they eased back by early afternoon with the stock up 1.2% to $36.68.
GM and the union have been negotiating at a time of troubling uncertainty for the U.S. auto industry. Driven up by the longest economic expansion in American history, auto sales appear to have peaked and are now heading in the other direction. GM and other carmakers are also struggling to make the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump’s trade war with China and his tariffs on imported steel and aluminum have raised costs for auto companies. A revamped North American free trade deal is stalled in Congress, raising doubts about the future of America’s trade in autos and auto parts with Canada and Mexico, which last year came to $257 billion.
Amid that uncertainty, GM workers have wanted to lock in as much as they can before things get ugly. They argue that they had given up pay raises and made other concessions to keep GM afloat during its 2009 trip through bankruptcy protection.
Now that GM has been nursed back to health — earning $2.42 billion in its latest quarter — they want a bigger share.
In past years, it’s taken a minimum of three or four days and as long as several weeks for the national ratification vote. Workers took almost two weeks to finish voting on their last GM agreement, in October 2015. Then skilled-trades workers rejected it, causing further delays.
“The No. 1 priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve,” union Vice President Terry Dittes, the chief bargainer with GM, said in a statement Wednesday. The agreement, he said, has “major gains” for UAW workers.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.