The Liberterian gubernatorial candidate for Indiana will be visiting Kokomo this weekend.

Donald Rainwater will visit the City of Firsts at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25 for a meet-and-greet under the Arts Pavilion at Foster Park, according to the campaign's website.

"Enjoy this chance to ask your own questions and mingle with members of the campaign team," the vent page reads. "This will be one of your last opportunities to speak with Don before the campaign season ends."

Rainwater is facing incumbent Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and Democratic candidate Dr. Woody Myers.

The libertarian has attracted more attention than past party candidates due to the fact he has the chance to become the best performing third-party candidate for governor in the state's history.

A recent SurveyUSA poll had Rainwater at 10% of the vote. No third-party candidate for governor has ever received more than 6% of the vote, according to 93.1 WIBC.

Rainwater's popularity largely stems from voters upset over Gov. Holcomb's mask mandate and shutdown orders of businesses.

"As Governor, I would propose that the Indiana General Assembly pass legislation to ensure that a Governor never has the unilateral power to shut down our economy again," Rainwater writes on his campaign website.

Rainwater also pledges to eliminate the state's personal income and residential property taxes, legalize recreational marijuana, roll back the recent gas tax increase and make Indiana a constitutional carry state.

As Governor, I would propose that the Indiana General Assembly pass legislation to ensure that a Governor never has the unilateral power to shut down our economy again.