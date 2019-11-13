The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has been awarded a $10,000 by Duke Energy to help fund the Community Butterfly Garden at the library’s south branch.
The library, in collaboration with the Howard County Master Gardener Association, will create the KHCPL Community Butterfly Garden, with the grant money, according to a press release from KHCPL. The garden will feature a waystation that will focus on giving Monarch butterflies’ resources that will help them reproduce and migrate.
The garden will include native plants and swamp milkweed, which is essential for Monarch caterpillars, according to the release.
The garden will be able to provide a resource that will raise awareness of the environmental threats facing butterflies, bees, and other pollinators, give residents education on a significant environmental issues and locally support a declining species to address a global problem, according to the release.
“We’re pleased to help support this community butterfly garden,” said Kevin Johnston, Duke Energy community relations manager for Howard County. “The garden will not only help the Monarch butterflies grow and thrive, but it will also provide yet another educational opportunity for children, parents, and local citizens.”
For more information about how to volunteer at the KHCPL Community Butterfly Garden or to make a donation, please call Lisa Fipps, KHCPL Director of Marketing, at 765-626-0807 or email her at lfipps@KHCPL.org.
Library now offers Lynda.com
KHCPL will now offer Lynda.com. Lynda is an online learning platform that offers education on business, software, technology and creative skills. There are 5,000 on-demand courses available on Lynda for anyone with a KHCPL library card, according to a press release from KHCPL.
“We are excited to add even more high-caliber, online learning to local residents,” said Faith Brautigam, KHCPL Director. “Anyone who has something they would like to learn is a perfect candidate for checking it out.”
To get started with Lynda.com, call KHCPL’s Digital Den at 765-457-3242.
