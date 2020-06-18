The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will be extending hours of operation starting June 22.
The new hours apply to all branches, except KHCPL Russiaville, which is closed on Wednesdays.
The new hours are:
}9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays.
10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
To limit the spread of coronavirus, KHPCL will continue to limit computer usage and encourages patrons to keep their visits short. Staff will be wearing masks, and patrons are advised to do so as well.
For more information, visit www.khcpl.org.
