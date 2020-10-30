The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s (KHCPL) Rudolph Family Fun Run/Walk will be going virtual this year.
The annual fundraiser will be completed virtually in order to quell the spread of the coronavirus, according to a press release from KHCPL.
This will allow runners to compete the distance all at once or over span of days, as long as it is within Nov. 1 through Dec. 14. Registration for the run is open Oct. 26 to Dec. 1.
Runners will receive a medal, while supplies last, a T-shirt. While there will be no trophies, prizes will be awarded. Anyone who finishes will be entered into a drawing for a prize. The registration fee is $25 per adult and $15 for children. T-shirts come in youth, adult, and plus sizes to 3XL. There is an additional $2 fee for sizes 2XL-3XL.
For more information, email lfipps@KHCPL.org.
