Second Missionary Baptist Church hosted the Community Ecumenical Service Honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monday.
It was the 25th federal holiday celebrating the life and legacy of the American civil rights hero.
Dr. Phillip James of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Indianapolis was the featured speaker, and former Kokomo City Council members Bob Hayes and Janie Young laid a wreath, donated by Bowden Flowers, at the city’s Martin Luther King Memorial on Apperson Way.
