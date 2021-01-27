When leaving work at the Chrysler plant, the grocery store or even school, people in Kokomo may have returned to their car to find a surprise waiting for them — a rubber duck.
Ducking Jeeps, or #duckduckjeep, is a trend sweeping the nation, and has found its way to Kokomo, thanks in part to 8-year-old Liberty "Libby” Anderson and her grandmother, Missy Gibson.
Anderson has been spreading ducks and cheer across town for about three months and has found new homes for hundreds of the webbed-foot rubber friends. She originally saw the trend on the video-sharing social media app TikTok, and after she saw it, wanted to do the same.
The acting of “ducking Jeeps” is simply that: leaving a rubber duck on strangers’ Jeeps in hopes it brightens their day. The trend currently has over 43,000 posts on the photo-sharing app Instagram under the #duckduckjeep hashtag, and over 24,000 under the #duckingJeeps hashtag.
For Anderson, the reason behind her motives wasn’t for social media clout or recognition, but just to create a pleasant surprise.
“We wanted to put smiles on everybody’s face,” she said. Gibson added that she thinks people like to come out to find the duck and positive note on their Jeeps to brighten their spirits, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anderson hasn’t just limited herself to basic yellow when it comes to her rubber duck selection. She’s added lots of “fun ducks" to be distributed. Some of the more unique ducks look like Winnie the Pooh, octopus ducks, turtle ducks, a Hot Wheels car that's also a duck, and Valentine's duck, just to name a few.
With a name like Liberty, Gibson says her granddaughter is a big fan of America and very patriotic. Most recently she has gotten ducks that look like police officers, nurses, doctors and firefighters, just to name a few.
“It’s be pretty fun, we’ve hit Chrysler … and we ducked every vehicle out there that said ‘Jeep’,” Gibson said explaining that no matter what make or model, any Jeep could be ducked. “Any Jeeps will do.”
While Jeeps are the primary targets, there have been times where the duo decided another vehicle was eligible. They decided to duck a police car as a way of saying “thank you” for what they do. What made the moment even more special was the duck dressed up as a police officer.
One of the many drivers to get a duck was Anderson’s third-grade teacher, Caty Murphy. She wasn’t alone though, as Anderson and Gibson placed the ducks on every Jeep in the Pettit Park Elementary School parking lot. Murphy explained that while the duck itself is a small object, it put big smiles and her and other school staff’s faces.
“When you look at little rubber ducks you might think that this isn’t going to make me smile but knowing that people are going out of their way to make the little tags, hole-punch them, put the little ribbon on it, go out of their way to find your Jeep and put the little duck on it," she said. "It’s like wow, people who don’t know me do care about my smile and making me happy.
“I thought that was really cool, they’re not only doing it for people that they know but doing it for the whole community that have Jeeps.”
Murphy was also touched how the duo is using their own money in a time money can be tight, all to make another person's day just a little brighter.
"They’re still willing to go out there and duck hundreds of people because they have that kindness in their hearts, that’s what stick out most to me" she said. "They’re not doing it for the self-feel that they get, they’re doing it to make others feel better during a hard time.”
Now, Murphy’s duck sits in her Jeep as a reminder of the act of kindness which, “may sound cheesy” but brings a smile to her face.
When people return to their Jeeps, a duck isn’t the only item they’ll find. They will also have a card attached with it letting them know “You’ve been ducked” along with some info about posting pictures. Not only do the pair attach a positive message to the ducks, but there are also times where a gas card or other gift card is attached to the duck to extend the spirit of goodwill and positivity.
Gibson has leaned full into the duck-life, her own Jeep Renegade now has #Duckduckjeep printed on the back window, and claimed to have about 150 ducks in it at the time ready to go. They estimated that they've doled out roughly 500 ducks throughout town, hitting some big spots along the way.
“We’ve even ducked people while they’re in their Jeep,” Gibson said laughing. “We walk up to them, knock on the door and said, ‘You’ve been ducked,’ and we handed them the duck.”
Not only is ducking a way to foster positivity and smiles throughout the community, but it has also become a fun bonding time between grandmother and granddaughter — an experience both are grateful for while getting to spread cheer at the same time.
“You know, it's just something to get their minds off of something,” Gibson said. “It takes just five seconds to put a smile on their face.”
