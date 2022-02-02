Travel advisory update no. 3

11:30a.m.: Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a press conference regarding the state's response to Winter Storm Landon. Watch the full press conference: 

11 a.m.: People are already shoveling snow in nearby Logansport. Here in Kokomo, it's still raining. Snow is on the way, though. 

9:51 a.m.: The Miami County Commissioners have moved the county to a yellow travel advisory. 

According to the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, the status will be re-evaluated throughout the day as the weather situation changes. 

9:45 a.m.: BLAST FROM THE PAST: Regarded as the worst blizzard in Indiana history, the 1978 storm dumped more than 20 inches of snow on the Kokomo area with winds of up to 50 mph for nearly 31 hours.

Will we see similar amounts this week? We shall see. In the meantime, browse our photo gallery of the 1978 blizzard. 

9a.m.: The Tipton County Highway Department announced on Facebook its "priority road map" for snow plowing Wednesday morning. The department stated that it will not escort anyone home, to work or for any non-emergency destination and advised those in an emergency to call 911. 

"This is our priority road map. Priority roads are outlined in red. We will only concentrate on these roads during the storm as well as aiding other emergency agencies.

After the storm has passed we will then concentrate on opening all County roadways.

Any questions, please call 765-675-4508."

Additionally, the county has been moved to a yellow travel advisory. 

8: am: Howard County has been moved to a yellow travel advisory, the lowest level of advisory, officials announced Wednesday morning. 

There are currently no travel restrictions, but residents are encouraged to use caution while traveling. 

Howard, Miami and Tipton counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, in excess of 10 inches of snow is expected fall. That, coupled with high winds as high as 35mph, may cause blowing and drifting of snow. Such weather is expected to make travel very difficult or impossible at times. 

Currently, it is raining in Howard County, but the rain is expected to be followed by heavy snow by late Wednesday morning to early afternoon. 

