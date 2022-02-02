Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High 33F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 5 to 8 inches..

Tonight

Snow likely. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.