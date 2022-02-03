LIVE UPDATES: Howard County moves to orange 'watch' travel advisory
From staff reports
THURSDAY
10:35 a.m. In case you missed it, check out our photo gallery from Wednesday's snowfall.
1 of 16
Snow starts to accumulate on Park Road near Kokomo Beach on Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Richard Knight, one of the owners of Coopers Pub downtown, clears the snow on the walk in front of the Sycamore Street business Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Facilities director Brandon Simpson clears snow in front of the YMCA on Wednesday. The YMCA closed early Wednesday and planned to open at noon Thursday, pending any changes to the weather.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Chad Lucas walks his dogs, Chauncey and Leia, through Foster Park on Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
An INDOT plow clears snow along Indiana 22 east of town Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kate Mangan, 8, uses a unicorn as her mode of transportation to sled down the hill at Galveston Park on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carter Mangan, 6, sleds with his dad, John Mangan, at Galveston Park on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Heather Mangan sleds down the hill at Galveston Park on a dinosaur on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: February snow storm
1 of 16
Snow starts to accumulate on Park Road near Kokomo Beach on Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Richard Knight, one of the owners of Coopers Pub downtown, clears the snow on the walk in front of the Sycamore Street business Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Facilities director Brandon Simpson clears snow in front of the YMCA on Wednesday. The YMCA closed early Wednesday and planned to open at noon Thursday, pending any changes to the weather.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Chad Lucas walks his dogs, Chauncey and Leia, through Foster Park on Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
An INDOT plow clears snow along Indiana 22 east of town Wednesday.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Kate Mangan, 8, uses a unicorn as her mode of transportation to sled down the hill at Galveston Park on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carter Mangan, 6, sleds with his dad, John Mangan, at Galveston Park on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Heather Mangan sleds down the hill at Galveston Park on a dinosaur on Wednesday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Sledding in Galveston Park on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
10:30 a.m.: Howard County remains under a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Friday morning.
An additional 3 to 5 inches of snow is expected to fall. Snow should end between 6 and 9 p.m. tonight. Blowing and drifting snow will be a problem all day with sustained winds 11 to 17 mph from the northeast with gusts from 30 to 40 mph.
Low temperatures are expected to fall to the single digits tonight and Saturday night. Friday night low temperature is expected to be -2.
10 a.m.: Both the Kokomo City Hall and Howard County government offices are closed today due to weather conditions, both announced Thursday morning. They will reopen during normal business hours Friday.
7:30 a.m.: Howard County has moved to an orange "watch" travel advisory.
Under an orange "watch" advisory, "only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended."
With the additional snow accumulation starting and projected winds today, Howard County is moving to Orange Travel Advisory until 6pm this evening. If you must be out please allow additional time for travel. Be safe and #slowdown. City & County plow crews doing outstanding work.
Adjacent Miami and Tipton counties moved to a red travel advisory Wednesday evening and remain red as of Thursday morning.
Under a red "warning" advisory, "travel may be restricted to emergency management workers only. During a "warning" local travel advisory, individuals are directed to:
(A) refrain from all travel;
(B) comply with necessary emergency measures;
(C) cooperate with public officials and disaster services forces in executing emergency operations plans; and
(D) obey and comply with the lawful directions of properly identified officers."
WEDNESDAY
5:25 p.m. The city of Kokomo has 18 trucks out for snow plowing "working round the clock." They will first focus on clearing major roads and then, if there's a lull in the snowfall, will begin clearing the side streets.
Notably, Thursday's trash pickup will still happen.
3:35 p.m. The National Weather Service Indianapolis is projecting the Kokomo area to receive 12-18 inches of snow in total from winter storm Landon, with 8-12 of those inches coming after 7 p.m. Wednesday. The agency says it has high confidence in those snowfall numbers.
Watch the update from the NWS below.
3:30 p.m. According to an employee with Howard County dispatch, there have been roughly 20-25 response calls relating to slide-offs and other weather-related vehicle crashes over the course of the last three hours. Officials also continue to stress extra caution as the weather and road conditions continue to deteriorate.
2:45 p.m.: The Howard County Highway Department snow plows have now been deployed in full force as of 2 p.m., the department announced on Facebook.
2:15 p.m. The snow is here. For about the last hour, snow has been steadily falling all across Howard County.
INDOT's snow plows have also arrived. According to the state agency's Trafficwise website, a snow plow was on Ind. 28 near Russiaville just before 2 p.m. As seen in the below photo, road conditions are getting progressively worse.
1:30 p.m.: Howard County government buildings and Kokomo City Hall will close for the day at 2 p.m. and will not reopen until 10 a.m. Thursday.
The Howard County COVID-19 testing center, located at 620 N. Bell St., will also close at 2 p.m. today and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, per an email from the Howard County Health Department.
All locations of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library are closing at 1:45 today and will remain closed tomorrow, Feb. 3. All bookmobile stops are canceled. For more information or to place holds, renew items, use library databases and download books, movies and more, visit www.khcpl.org.
1 p.m.: Governor advises caution, cooperation in snow storm
INDIANAPOLIS — State agency leaders urged Hoosiers to be cautious and cooperate with storm mitigation efforts with the National Weather Service placing the entire state under an ice storm or winter storm warning.
“In my five years here, this is the first truly statewide weather event that has prompted us to have a response effort statewide,” Holcomb said.
Holcomb and other agency leaders urged Hoosiers to be cautious when driving and warned of overexertion when shoveling heavy snow. In case of a power outage, generators shouldn’t be brought inside the house, where it increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.
For Hoosiers who must travel and skid on ice, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter advised drivers to stay in their cars and call for help, rather than getting out in possible whiteout conditions.
“If we get 12 to 14 inches of snow, we’re going to have a difficult time getting to you… so please keep that in mind as you make the decisions about getting out or staying home,” Carter said. “Remember, we’ll do anything to get to you but we’ve got to be able to and right now that is a huge concern for me.”
12:20 p.m.: With the snow starting to fall in parts of the county, Amber Tolle, superintendent of the Howard County Highway Department, said officials are prepared to cover the approximately 585 miles of roads. With the rainfall, pre-treating the roads has been difficult, but Tolle added that the department currently has 200-250 tons of salt left in storage.
11:30a.m.: Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a press conference regarding the state's response to Winter Storm Landon. Watch the full press conference:
11 a.m.: People are already shoveling snow in nearby Logansport. Here in Kokomo, it's still raining. Snow is on the way, though.
Blizzard 1978 1-26-78 downtown Main Street looking north from Superior Street. Armstrong Landon building. First Nation Bank in 2006. Kokomo Tribune Photo
BLIZZARD OF 78
Motorists fill their gas tank after running out of gas in the one lane that is open on south Main Street in Anderson, Ind. Jan. 26, 1978. Twenty-five years ago, Indiana residents awoke snowbound to a record-setting blizzard that dumped 15 or more inches of snow. For many Indiana residents old enough to remember that record-setting storm, it meant plenty of time off from work or school to marvel at an incredible amount of snow. (AP Photo/The Herald Bulletin)
MBR
BLIZZARD OF 78
** FILE ** A stranded motorist walks toward a closed gasoline station, and no help, along state highway 67 near Daleville, Ind. in this file photo of Jan. 26, 1978. Twenty-five years ago, Indiana residents awoke snowbound to a record-setting +blizzard+ that dumped 15 or more inches of snow. The howling winds that blew on Jan. 26, 1978 made matters worse, whipping the snow into 3- to 8-foot drifts. (AP Photo/The Herald Bulletin, File)
MBR
Blizzard-forest park.jpg
Blizzard 1978 Forest Lodge Trailer Court
Blizzard-Gibson1.jpg
Jan 28, 1978 Joretta Gibson of Kokomo with her 1977 Toyota barried in the snow at a friends house in Alexandria. After the car was unbarried the snow had to be removed from the engine compartment. The car started right up. Photo Provided
Blizzard-Gibson2.jpg
Jan 28, 1978 Joretta Gibson of Kokomo with her 1977 Toyota barried in the snow at a friends house in Alexandria. She is holding the antenna of her car while sitting on it. Photo Provided
Blizzard-Gibson3.jpg
Jan 28, 1978 Joretta Gibson of Kokomo with her 1977 Toyota barried in the snow at a friends house in Alexandria. Photo Provided
Blizzard-Snyder1.jpg
Blizzard of 1978 - January 612 James Drive Monte Snyder's house, he said it took 3 days to get out. Provided photo
Blizzard-Snyder2.jpg
Blizzard of 1978 - January 913 N Berkley Monte Snyder's Mom's house(Winnie and O.D.'s house), Monte said that it took his dad 4 days to get out. Provided photo
Blizzard 1978 1-26-78 downtown Main Street looking north from Superior Street. Armstrong Landon building. First Nation Bank in 2006. Kokomo Tribune Photo
BLIZZARD OF 78
Motorists fill their gas tank after running out of gas in the one lane that is open on south Main Street in Anderson, Ind. Jan. 26, 1978. Twenty-five years ago, Indiana residents awoke snowbound to a record-setting blizzard that dumped 15 or more inches of snow. For many Indiana residents old enough to remember that record-setting storm, it meant plenty of time off from work or school to marvel at an incredible amount of snow. (AP Photo/The Herald Bulletin)
MBR
BLIZZARD OF 78
** FILE ** A stranded motorist walks toward a closed gasoline station, and no help, along state highway 67 near Daleville, Ind. in this file photo of Jan. 26, 1978. Twenty-five years ago, Indiana residents awoke snowbound to a record-setting +blizzard+ that dumped 15 or more inches of snow. The howling winds that blew on Jan. 26, 1978 made matters worse, whipping the snow into 3- to 8-foot drifts. (AP Photo/The Herald Bulletin, File)
MBR
Blizzard-forest park.jpg
Blizzard 1978 Forest Lodge Trailer Court
Blizzard-Gibson1.jpg
Jan 28, 1978 Joretta Gibson of Kokomo with her 1977 Toyota barried in the snow at a friends house in Alexandria. After the car was unbarried the snow had to be removed from the engine compartment. The car started right up. Photo Provided
Blizzard-Gibson2.jpg
Jan 28, 1978 Joretta Gibson of Kokomo with her 1977 Toyota barried in the snow at a friends house in Alexandria. She is holding the antenna of her car while sitting on it. Photo Provided
Blizzard-Gibson3.jpg
Jan 28, 1978 Joretta Gibson of Kokomo with her 1977 Toyota barried in the snow at a friends house in Alexandria. Photo Provided
Blizzard-Snyder1.jpg
Blizzard of 1978 - January 612 James Drive Monte Snyder's house, he said it took 3 days to get out. Provided photo
Blizzard-Snyder2.jpg
Blizzard of 1978 - January 913 N Berkley Monte Snyder's Mom's house(Winnie and O.D.'s house), Monte said that it took his dad 4 days to get out. Provided photo
Blizzard 1978 1-26-78 West Defenbaugh near Dixon Kokomo Tribune Photo
58454_38.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
58454_39.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
58454_40.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
58454_41.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
58454_42.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
58454_43.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
584545_5.JPG
Blizzard 1978 downtown Kokomo Tribune Photo
9a.m.: The Tipton County Highway Department announced on Facebook its "priority road map" for snow plowing Wednesday morning. The department stated that it will not escort anyone home, to work or for any non-emergency destination and advised those in an emergency to call 911.
"This is our priority road map. Priority roads are outlined in red. We will only concentrate on these roads during the storm as well as aiding other emergency agencies.
After the storm has passed we will then concentrate on opening all County roadways.
Any questions, please call 765-675-4508."
Additionally, the county has been moved to a yellow travel advisory.
8: am: Howard County has been moved to a yellow travel advisory, the lowest level of advisory, officials announced Wednesday morning.
There are currently no travel restrictions, but residents are encouraged to use caution while traveling.
Howard County is moving to a Yellow Travel Advisory this morning in anticipation of the pending snow storm. No restrictions, please use caution while traveling. We will monitor travel conditions as the snow progresses. #slowdown
Howard, Miami and Tipton counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, in excess of 10 inches of snow is expected fall. That, coupled with high winds as high as 35mph, may cause blowing and drifting of snow. Such weather is expected to make travel very difficult or impossible at times.
Currently, it is raining in Howard County, but the rain is expected to be followed by heavy snow by late Wednesday morning to early afternoon.
Because of the inclement weather there might be delays effecting all delivery areas of the Kokomo Tribune on Thursday and Friday. You can access the e-edition, which is the digital replica version of the newspaper, via our website. Click on the GREEN “Login” button at the top right of this page to activate your digital access.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.