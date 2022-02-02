Travel advisory update no. 3

2:15 p.m. The snow is here. For about the last hour, snow has been steadily falling all across Howard County. 

INDOT's snow plows have also arrived. According to the state agency's Trafficwise website, a snow plow was on Ind. 28 near Russiaville just before 2 p.m. As seen in the below photo, road conditions are getting progressively worse. 

1:30 p.m.: Howard County government buildings will close for the day at 2 p.m. and will not reopen until 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the county's Facebook page. 

The Howard County COVID-19 testing center, located at 620 N. Bell St., will also close at 2 p.m. today and reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, per an email from the Howard County Health Department. 

All locations of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library are closing at 1:45 today and will remain closed tomorrow, Feb. 3. All bookmobile stops are canceled. For more information or to place holds, renew items, use library databases and download books, movies and more, visit www.khcpl.org.

1 p.m.: Governor advises caution, cooperation in snow storm

INDIANAPOLIS — State agency leaders urged Hoosiers to be cautious and cooperate with storm mitigation efforts with the National Weather Service placing the entire state under an ice storm or winter storm warning.

“In my five years here, this is the first truly statewide weather event that has prompted us to have a response effort statewide,” Holcomb said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb addresses the state before a snowstorm forecasted to bring snow and ice to all Hoosiers on Feb. 2 from Indianapolis. 

Holcomb and other agency leaders urged Hoosiers to be cautious when driving and warned of overexertion when shoveling heavy snow. In case of a power outage, generators shouldn’t be brought inside the house, where it increases the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

For Hoosiers who must travel and skid on ice, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter advised drivers to stay in their cars and call for help, rather than getting out in possible whiteout conditions.

“If we get 12 to 14 inches of snow, we’re going to have a difficult time getting to you… so please keep that in mind as you make the decisions about getting out or staying home,” Carter said. “Remember, we’ll do anything to get to you but we’ve got to be able to and right now that is a huge concern for me.”

12:22 p.m.: The morning rain has begun to transition into sleet and snow in Kokomo. 

12:20 p.m.: With the snow starting to fall in parts of the county, Amber Tolle, superintendent of the Howard County Highway Department, said officials are prepared to cover the approximately 585 miles of roads. With the rainfall, pre-treating the roads has been difficult, but Tolle added that the department currently has 200-250 tons of salt left in storage. 

11:30a.m.: Gov. Eric Holcomb gave a press conference regarding the state's response to Winter Storm Landon. Watch the full press conference: 

11 a.m.: People are already shoveling snow in nearby Logansport. Here in Kokomo, it's still raining. Snow is on the way, though. 

9:51 a.m.: The Miami County Commissioners have moved the county to a yellow travel advisory. 

According to the Miami County Emergency Management Agency, the status will be re-evaluated throughout the day as the weather situation changes. 

9:45 a.m.: BLAST FROM THE PAST: Regarded as the worst blizzard in Indiana history, the 1978 storm dumped more than 20 inches of snow on the Kokomo area with winds of up to 50 mph for nearly 31 hours.

Will we see similar amounts this week? We shall see. In the meantime, browse our photo gallery of the 1978 blizzard. 

9a.m.: The Tipton County Highway Department announced on Facebook its "priority road map" for snow plowing Wednesday morning. The department stated that it will not escort anyone home, to work or for any non-emergency destination and advised those in an emergency to call 911. 

"This is our priority road map. Priority roads are outlined in red. We will only concentrate on these roads during the storm as well as aiding other emergency agencies.

After the storm has passed we will then concentrate on opening all County roadways.

Any questions, please call 765-675-4508."

Additionally, the county has been moved to a yellow travel advisory. 

8: am: Howard County has been moved to a yellow travel advisory, the lowest level of advisory, officials announced Wednesday morning. 

There are currently no travel restrictions, but residents are encouraged to use caution while traveling. 

Howard, Miami and Tipton counties are in a Winter Storm Warning until 1 a.m. Friday. According to the National Weather Service, in excess of 10 inches of snow is expected fall. That, coupled with high winds as high as 35mph, may cause blowing and drifting of snow. Such weather is expected to make travel very difficult or impossible at times. 

Currently, it is raining in Howard County, but the rain is expected to be followed by heavy snow by late Wednesday morning to early afternoon. 

