An incredible husband, father, granddad, brother, uncle and friend. A dedicated county councilman and a true pioneer in the funeral home business.
That’s how the family of Jeff Stout described him in a somber message left on social media early Friday morning, the day Stout succumbed to complications from a massive stroke he suffered earlier this week.
He was just 55 years old.
“Jeff was an inspiration to many, and he was dedicated to his family and profession,” Friday’s statement read. “Though words cannot adequately describe the loss we feel today as a family, we find peace in the enormous legacy that Jeff leaves behind.”
Stout was the owner of Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory — which includes Shirley & Stout, Stout & Son and Hasler & Stout — and it’s a position that his family said allowed him to help serve people during the most difficult times in their lives.
“Those fortunate to have crossed paths with Jeff know his compassion, servant’s heart and love for others,” the family wrote in Friday’s statement. “Jeff had a zeal for life and always made each person he came in contact with feel important and special.”
Along with his work in the funeral business, Stout was also a long-time county councilman, a role that his colleagues said he took on with a lot of passion.
“Jeff was a great man who has left a wonderful legacy,” fellow County Councilman Bryan Alexander said in part. “He will be greatly missed. I pray for comfort for his family and close friends during this most difficult time."
Among the many other hats has worn over the years has been former Howard County coroner, Russiaville firefighter, ambulance attendant and current co-owner of Cone Palace with his wife Tami, which the couple purchased in January 2019.
Funeral arrangements for Stout are pending.
This story is developing.
