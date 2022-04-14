Local candidates for commissioner, Superior Court I and sheriff will participate in a candidate forum Monday.
The forum, put on by the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, League of Women Voters and Kokomo Tribune, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Indiana University Kokomo's Kresge Auditorium.
The event is free and open to the public. The forum will last from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a 30-minute meet and greet with the candidates.
These forums provide an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for local office in this year's May 3 primary.
Candidates expected to attend are Jerry Asher and Harold Vincent, Republican candidates for sheriff; Jeff Lipinski and Leonard Baxter, Republican candidates for Howard County Commissioner District 1; Blake Dahl and Matthew Elkin, Republican candidates for Superior Court I judgeship, and Lisa Washington, Democratic candidate for Commissioner District 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.