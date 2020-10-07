Local candidates for Howard County commissioner, county council at-large and treasurer expounded on their stances on public safety, economic development and more at three candidate forums Wednesday.
The forums, held at Inventrek Technology Park, were streamed online via Zoom, Facebook Live and KGOV and featured two candidates for county commissioner district 2, four candidates for three open county council at-large seats and one candidate for county treasurer; current county Treasurer Christie Branch did not attend the forum due to illness.
The forums were cordial, with candidates largely agreeing on most major issues, including economic development and public safety.
Commissioner District 2
Incumbent Republican Jack Dodd is facing political newcomer and Democrat Rick Emry for county commissioner District 2, which covers all of Kokomo.
Dodd, who was picked by local GOP party members earlier this year to replace current Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore’s commissioner seat, is also the city’s current human resources director – a role he held in Frankfort before joining Moore’s administration. He’s also a U.S. Army veteran.
“I have a servant heart and would like to continue to serve,” Dodd said in his opening statement.
Emry, a former mail carrier for the United States Postal Service and a former U.S. Navy commander, said he believes he can bring a new perspective to government.
“I think we need a different perspective ... I retired as a letter carrier so I’ve seen many different parts of Kokomo and I think I bring a wealth of knowledge to the community,” Emry said during his opening statement.
Solar Park
One of the most controversial decisions the Howard County commissioners could have to make in the next four years is whether to approve a rezoning effort by ENGIE so the energy company can build a 2,000 acre solar park just east of Greentown.
The proposed solar park would operate for 30-40 years, generate 200 megawatts of electricity, will be an investment of $150 million, generate 300-350 temporary construction jobs and tens of millions in tax revenue to the county and Eastern School Corporation, according to the company, which has yet to initiate the formal rezoning process.
But the project has faced fierce opposition by residents who live near the proposed solar park.
The project received some opposition from the candidates as well Wednesday.
Emry said that while he believes renewable energy is the future, he remains skeptical of an outside company coming into the county and leasing land instead of buying.
“If they’re willing to buy the land, they shouldn’t be operating,” he said. “I don’t feel comfortable with an outside entity, especially a foreign entity, coming in and doing something like that.”
Dodd, too, expressed skepticism about whether the project would be worth it, especially given the fact it will be taking away farmland. ENGIE has said it will return the land it leases back into cultivable farmland when it’s done, but Dodd said he’s never seen such an effort happen.
“That is prime farmland; that land will never be returned to prime farmland,” Dodd said.
Development and Industrial Park
Both candidates expressed support for the creation of an industrial park and for the county to contribute funds to make it happen and work.
An industrial park has been sought by local officials for years now as a way to attract new business through having shovel-ready land for business to move into. Commissioner Paul Wyman said last month that the city, county and Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance have found a property they’re interested in.
“It will create jobs for this community,” Dodd said about the industrial park. “Should we as government be a part of that? Yes, because that’s part of our job [to create jobs] ... we cannot just stand back and wait for others to do that.”
In addition to using tax money to promote economic development, Emry said he would like the county to partner with the city in creating a program similar to the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act passed by U.S. Congress and signed by then President Richard Nixon in the early ‘70s.
The law created work for low-income and long-term unemployed, as well as summer jobs for low-income high school students.
“I think we need to bring back that as a local program,” Emry said. “One of the things I remember as a child growing up here was I mowed yards, I delivered the newspaper and a lot of my classmates worked jobs at the malls, the restaurants and the clothing stores .... Kids don’t mow yards anymore. They need some guidance instead of going to the parks and chasing people and shooting off weapons at Studebaker Park …”
Howard County Council At-Large
Four candidates this year are vying for the county’s three at-large seats. They include: Jim Papacek, current council president, Martha Lake, current county auditor, Daryl Maple, a fourth generation farmer who helps run Maple Farms G.P, and Warren Sims, owner of All American Auto Service and a veteran.
All four largely agreed on the county’s biggest issues, including agreeing that the county likely needs to expand the jail, continuing to work with the city on economic projects such as the industrial park and downtown hotel and conference center and of the hiring of up to five additional deputies.
Public Safety
Earlier this year, the county council approved accepting a federal grant that will allow the sheriff’s department to hire up to five additional deputies that will work to fight drug crime.
The $625,000 grant covers 75% of a deputy’s starting salary and benefits up to $125,000 per officer for three years; the county covers the remaining 25%.
Notably, the grant requires recipients to cover the full cost of salary and benefits for all the new hires through the grant for at the very least a fourth year, essentially giving the county three years to find the money to pay for the additional law enforcement.
“I do feel we need to work on the drug crimes around this great community,” Maple said. “Maybe there’s some extra funds the sheriff can find.”
Lake added that she is confident the county can find the money given the fact Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher has already made room within his 2021 budget to fund the county’s portion of the grant.
“He’s working with us,” Lake said. “He’s willing to sacrifice .. .I believe we have a good sheriff. and we’ll have a successful four years, five years, six years.”
Jail expansion
All candidates said they would like to see the council seriously consider expanding the current county jail, which is almost always over its capacity.
The idea to add onto the jail was floated by Papacek last year, though the council and commissioners have not yet taken any formal steps. Such a large investment would require committee meetings and would need to be studied and debate before being finalized.
Papacek reiterated his stance Tuesday.
“We really need to – even though it’s unpopular – a women’s pod,” he said. “We need to work with the commissioners, the auditor and the council to work together as a team to come up with a plan to build another pod for the women and, possibly, have to expand the pod for the men.”
Given that the county is hiring more deputies to arrest more for drug crimes, both Maple and Sims said the county may already be “behind the eight ball” when it comes to expanding the jail.
“We probably need to get the groundwork for that going like last year,” Sims said about the expansion of the jail. “More police, more jail space. I’m in favor of doing that, but I’m also in favor of ensuring that we are doing everything possible with the additional [recidivism] programs ... and making sure we’re getting good results out of those.”
Howard County Treasurer
The forum for treasurer was brief given that only one one of the two candidates – Democrat Ed Foster – were able to attend.
Foster is a lifetime accountant with experience working with budgets at Community Howard Regional Health, serving as a non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Marines, running his own small accountant business and serving as treasurer for various local nonprofits, including Carver Community Center.
He said he would look for ways to implement efficiencies in the office and make sure the county always gets the best interest rate from banks for its money.
“Changes just to make changes would not be my focus,” Foster said. “I would like to do an extensive investigation and determine where changes are needed. Are they needed in the areas of staffing, accounting, reporting, cash management?
“After the investigation, I would study the various methods and procedures and then perhaps institute the best possible changes to operate under more efficiency.”
Next candidate forum
The next candidate forum will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 14 and will feature Republican state Rep. Tony Cook, as well as Republican state Reps. Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter and their Democratic opponents Dylan McHenry and Tom Hedde, respectively.
It, too, will be livestreamed on the Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page and Zoom.
