A contingent of prominent African American pastors across Kokomo are voicing their concerns about what they feel is a lack of diversity on the Kokomo Police Department and the anticipated demotion of the longest-serving African American on the force.
During a TenPoint Coalition meeting Wednesday at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church, multiple ministers discussed maintaining solidarity when it comes to issues related to the KPD and Mayor-elect Tyler Moore’s incoming administration.
The impetus for the ministers’ frustration is a proposed restructuring of the KPD that would likely result in what many feel is the demotion of Maj. Brian Seldon, who has been with the department for over 30 years and has served in the capacity of major for more than a decade.
An incoming assistant chief position, which right now does not exist within the KPD, is anticipated to be part of a department restructuring that will do away with the current hierarchy (chief, then majors, then captains) and eliminate majors, restructuring leadership to chief, then assistant chief, then captains.
The change will do away with the position of major within KPD – and thus result in Seldon and Maj. Tony Arnett taking steps back to captain roles. The third major, James Calabro, is expected to soon retire.
But the adjustment, which will rearrange the department to pre-Goodnight years, has sparked frustration among the African American religious leaders, who believe it improperly lessens Seldon’s role in the department.
“I think that your administration ought to look like the city that you serve,” Mt. Pisgah Pastor Lonnie Anderson stated in a phone call Wednesday afternoon. “Your administration should be made up of different voices and different backgrounds.”
Fountain of Life Word and Worship Center Bishop Charles Glenn echoed Anderson’s sentiments.
“I need to see some people that look like me [in City Hall],” he told the Tribune on Thursday morning. “I need to see some people that look like me in administrative roles.”
Major to captain
While the KPD already struggles with diversity – the department currently has only two African American officers – the ministers were hopeful that Seldon, a leading law enforcement voice in Kokomo’s African American community and the longest service African-American in the department, would be given a leadership role starting in 2020.
In multiple interviews, the pastors expressed their belief that Seldon deserved to be appointed police chief, or at least given the soon-to-be-created position of assistant chief.
In the existing KPD hierarchy, Seldon, Calabro and Arnett are the second-highest ranking members of the department.
Seldon declined comment for this story, and the clergy members interviewed adamantly stated that they are speaking only for themselves, and not for the officer.
“We are taken aback that a man that has proven himself was not given the position of Chief of Police. He is well-qualified. He is as qualified and respected in the community and by his officers, and for him to be overlooked is troubling,” said Anderson.
“It’s like a punch in the gut.”
Instead, Moore has chosen current KPD Capt. Doug Stout as police chief, a decision that otherwise has been lauded in many circles around local government. Stout will replace retiring Police Chief Rob Baker.
Expected to assume the role of assistant chief after New Year’s is Capt. Teresa Galloway.
About Galloway’s appointment, Moore said: “As I understand it. Obviously, again, that’s [Stout’s] plans thus far. We’re not in the new administration yet, and he’s not been sworn in as chief, so that’s what he’s proposing.”
Moore confirmed the proposed restructuring plan Thursday, saying he’s empowered Stout to implement what the incoming chief believes is best for the department.
“That is my understanding from Capt. Stout. It’s been my position throughout the campaign that I would select my chiefs and allow them to set up their departments how they feel are to be most effective and beneficial for not only the departments but the community as a whole,” remarked Moore.
“Part of the – as I understood it, part of the morale issues in the police and fire departments were because the administration tried to determine how they felt the departments needed to be run, and it’s my position that the chiefs, with my input, not direction, will set up their departments how they feel, again, are most efficient and beneficial for the departments themselves and the community.”
Asked if he supported the decision, Moore said: “Until I meet with the black leadership, Pastor Anderson and the others, I don’t want to make any other comment.” Moore is expected to meet with the group Friday.
“I’ve not had conversations with Pastor Anderson or the black leadership to actually hear what their – I mean, I know you’ve got quotes from them, but until I meet with them and discuss their concerns and have an opportunity to respond or address then I can’t comment on anything else,” he added.
Stout could not be reached for comment Thursday.
But the news of Seldon’s alleged demotion didn’t sit well with the clergy members that were interviewed.
“I think that Seldon should be part of this administration because of him being a liaison to the African American community,” Glenn said. “He was our ‘in’ to talk, and when Brian Seldon made a promise, it was kept. So the African American community trusts Seldon.
“After all the time he’s been there and the role he’s played in the African American community, I think it’s a slight and a slap in the face,” Glenn continued, referring to Seldon’s apparent move from major to captain, “not only to Brian, but to us too.”
Refreshing Springs Church of God in Christ Pastor Wendell Brown also lauded Seldon, calling him “good people” and highly respected among the city’s African American community.
“He really is a voice of reason and keeps the peace,” Brown said. “You couldn’t ask for anybody better than that. I was actually hoping he’d become police chief because surely he’s earned that. But even more than that, it’s good to see someone that looks like me in that area. And if what seems to be the case is true, then there’s nobody there in the administrative part of the police department.”
Effect on community
Brown stated that he’s concerned not having an African American in a position of administrative leadership, especially on the police department, could put a strain on the relationship between police and the black community.
“I’m on the TenPoint Coalition board of directors, and it makes me worried about how successful we’re going to be without a greater African American police officer presence,” he noted. “With Brian, he could still support it, but as a major, he was very vocal in the first meeting we had on the group.
“And he [Seldon] has been very supportive,” Brown said. “Our young boys and girls, they listen to him. They respect him. I just am worried that we’re going to lose that voice. This just does not make sense, and it’s going to stir stuff up.”
Anderson agreed with Brown, saying that he understands that the concerns the pastors voice may not be well-received by some people.
“That’s been some contention,” he said. “And it’s horrible because if you speak out about it, you’re seen as a troublemaker or stirring racial tension. … But to see it and not speak of it, I think it’s worse.”
Although his administration has yet to take office or formally implement any policies, Moore said he doesn’t take offense to the pastors’ comments, noting their concerns are “legitimately understood” and that he welcomes “the opportunity to meet with Pastor Anderson and the other concerned leaders within the black community to have that discussion” before his team takes over City Hall.
“I guess this way it’s good that concerns are coming out into the open before I do get into office,” Moore said.
Moore in recent weeks has highlighted his goal of bettering the relationship between African Americans and the KPD, in large part through recruitment efforts.
“And part of that recruitment will be to look for diversification. Part of, again, that breakdown between the community and the police department is because of the lack of or the low numbers of minorities, primarily African Americans, on really both departments [including the KFD] but primarily KPD, that we’ve got to find a way to address that. It’s been an issue on the sheriff’s department as well,” said Moore in a November interview.
“As a couple of the church leaders from [a November community conversation] said we’ve got kids that are excited, African American kids that are excited to be police officers until they hit third or fourth grade. And then they get to middle school and that tapers off. And in high school, forget about it.”
Moore added: “There’s got to be a way to try and address that, and part of that is some type of aggressive approach to encourage and get more minorities on both of the departments.”
The frustration over Seldon’s situation, however, has thrown an early wrench into Moore’s plan to solidify that relationship, resulting in a scheduled meeting between the mayor-to-be and many of the African American community’s most prominent leaders.
Although details of the meeting were not released to the Tribune, both Moore and Anderson confirmed the pastors will meet with Moore Friday to express some of the same concerns they discussed among themselves in Wednesday’s TenPoint Coalition meeting.
For the pastors, the meeting is just a first step.
But it’s an important one.
“I hope [Moore] listens to us,” Brown said. “If all these things are not addressed and addressed properly, that’s another thing, and believe me, the young people are going to be looking at this. … He [Seldon] is our voice, and we need one.”
