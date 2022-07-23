The following local students graduated from their respective college or university this spring:
Cedarville University
Victoriahna Vander Does of Peru
University of the Cumberlands
Zachary Edwards of Tipton
DePauw University
Chase Epp of Russiaville
Lauren Hickey of Kokomo
Manchester University
Hannah Clouser of Kokomo
Patrick Masters of Macy
Aubrey Neuzerling of Kokomo
Alexandra Parr of Russiaville
Mikaylie Whybrew of Kokomo
University of Maryland Global Campus
Connie Marie Lorenz of Russiaville
Midwestern University
Kaylin Overdorf of Tipton
Trine University
Brayden Clark of Kokomo
Bryce Cunningham of Kokomo
Dylan Habig of Kokomo
Donovan Hall of Kokomo
Holly Hall of Kokomo
Jayden Hensley of Kokomo
Callie Kendall of Tipton
Janette Miller of Amboy
Opal Polk of Peru
Aaron Sedwick of Peru
Joshua Sottong of Tipton
