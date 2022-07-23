The following local students graduated from their respective college or university this spring:

Cedarville University

Victoriahna Vander Does of Peru

University of the Cumberlands

Zachary Edwards of Tipton

DePauw University

Chase Epp of Russiaville

Lauren Hickey of Kokomo

Manchester University

Hannah Clouser of Kokomo

Patrick Masters of Macy

Aubrey Neuzerling of Kokomo

Alexandra Parr of Russiaville

Mikaylie Whybrew of Kokomo

University of Maryland Global Campus

Connie Marie Lorenz of Russiaville

Midwestern University

Kaylin Overdorf of Tipton

Trine University

Brayden Clark of Kokomo

Bryce Cunningham of Kokomo

Dylan Habig of Kokomo

Donovan Hall of Kokomo

Holly Hall of Kokomo

Jayden Hensley of Kokomo

Callie Kendall of Tipton

Janette Miller of Amboy

Opal Polk of Peru

Aaron Sedwick of Peru

Joshua Sottong of Tipton

