Both the Howard County Democratic and Republican parties filled some of the vacancies on the November general election ballot, ensuring that most local races will be contested. But some notable races, including Howard County sheriff, Superior Court I judgeship and Center Township trustee, will remain uncontested.
The deadline to fill vacancies for the Nov. 8 general election was last week. This year’s general election will consist of largely countywide, township races and some Statehouse races with plenty of both old and new faces.
Following the spring’s primary election, the Howard County Democratic Party had the most work to do to fill ballot vacancies. Earlier this year, party Chairperson Annette Bourff Milam said the party would likely fill the County Council seats, which is what happened.
“I’m terribly excited because it seems like the last several years the ballots have been nearly empty,” Bourff Milam said. “The ballot we have, we have vetted the people, talked to them numerous times. We couldn’t be happier.
“I wish we could have found one for the prosecutor, sheriff and the judge, and we certainly did look. There just wasn’t anyone interested in doing that.”
The Howard County Republicans will look to maintain their control over county government. Many incumbents are running for reelection, but due to retirements and resignations, some new faces will be on the ballot.
“The Howard County Republican Party is energized and will lead strongly into the fall election with our entire slate of candidates,” GOP Chairperson Jennifer Jack said. “We have a great combination of experience, youth, and overall dedication to the community as evidenced up and down our slate.”
Here are the candidates for most of the county races that will be on the November ballot:
Howard County Council
This November, County Council Districts 1, 2, 3 and 4 are up for grabs and each one will be contested.
District 1 covers Indian Heights and all of eastern Howard County.
Republican: John Roberts, incumbent.
Democrat: Gary Rhinebarger
District 2 covers southwest Kokomo, the town of Russiaville and western Howard County south of Wildcat Creek.
Republican: To be decided. Incumbent Jamie Bolser has announced her resignation as she and her husband will be taking new jobs in Richmond. It’s unclear who the local GOP will choose to replace her.
Democrat: Michelle Martin
District 3 covers downtown Kokomo, eastern Kokomo and is bounded to the north by East 300 North and to the south by Lincoln Road.
Republican: Timothy Cuthbert
Democrat: Donnie Haworth, incumbent.
District 4 covers the western and northwestern parts of Kokomo and all of western Howard County north of Wildcat Creek.
Republican: Bryan Alexander, incumbent.
Democrat: Cidnee Ward.
Howard County sheriff
Republican: Jerry Asher, incumbent.
Howard County prosecutor
Republican: Mark McCann, incumbent.
Superior Court I judge
Republican: Matt Elkin
Howard County clerk
Republican: Debbie Stewart, incumbent.
Democrat: Annette Bourff Milam
Howard County recorder
Republican: Jennifer Jack, incumbent.
Democrat: Essie Foster
Howard County assessor
Republican: Mindy Heady, incumbent.
Democrat: Rebekah Renner
Center Township trustee
Democrat: Andrew Durham
Center Township Board (pick 3)
Republican: Linda Koontz, incumbent. Debra Rahe. Tommy Cleaver
Democrat: Steve Geiselman, incumbent. Natalie Guest Born, incumbent. Kenneth Ferries
Center Township assessor
Republican: Tanner Heady
Democrat: Sheila Pullen, incumbent.
Greentown Town Council At-large
Republican: James Skinner. Scott Deyoe
Democrat: Bryan Bertoline
Greentown clerk/treasurer
Republican: Teresa Duke
