A group of Indiana sheriffs have named a Howard County teen as their “Student Leader of the Year.”
Ezra Spencer, a member of the Boy Scouts of America, earned the honor after designing and building obstacles for a K-9 agility course that was installed on the grounds of the Indiana Sheriff’s Youth Ranch (ISYR) in Brazil, Indiana. The course was his final project to earn the honor of Eagle Scout.
Now, the sheriffs who lead the Youth Ranch are naming Ezra Spencer as their “Student Leader of the Year.”
“Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Boy Scouts of America,” said Phyllis Rogers, who mentored Spencer through the project. “Since this honor’s inception in 1911, 4% of Scouts nationwide have earned this rank and only after a lengthy review process.”
Rogers was already a supporter of the sheriffs’ and deputies’ not-for-profit efforts to build a permanent 62-acre training and recreational retreat for future law enforcement officers, at-risk kids, young witnesses and victims of crime.
As Spencer’s designated Eagle Scout mentor, Rogers suggested the project at the recently acquired ISYR property in West Central Indiana. Spencer spoke with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, who trains at the Youth Ranch property, and the K-9 Agility Course project was born.
“We were proud to partner with Ezra Spencer, Phyllis Rogers, BSA and IDHS to add these features to the K-9 training and demonstration site,” said Ripley County Sheriff Jeff Cumberworth, an ISYR board member. “Ezra’s work will provide first responders valuable training skills and our Youth Ranch visitors future learning opportunities.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.